5 tips to best use Skyler's abilities in Free Fire

Gloo walls play a vital role in Free Fire. Due to their popularity, they can be found all over the map. In fact, players can even acquire a few from Mr. Waggor. However, they are finite and limited in number. Once used, they are gone forever.

This is where Skyler's ability shines. Players can use him to force opponents to waste gloo walls in combat. However, despite this ability being straightforward, there are numerous ways in which it can be used in-game.

Use Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability to gain an advantage in Free Fire

5) Heal without medkits

If a player finds himself without a Med Kit or a squadmate with healing abilities, it wouldn't be a major problem. Skyler can heal himself simply by placing a gloo wall.

Although the healing ability is not as powerful as active abilities, it does provide a substantial amount of HP. In dire situations, this can be a lifesaver and allow the user to make it out alive.

4) Force opponents to waste gloo walls

When engaged in a pitched battle, opponents usually use gloo walls for protection. Depending on the situation, they can place one or more gloo walls to gain a defensive foothold in the gunfight.

This makes it hard for the player to attack, as the gloo walls will soak up most of the damage. However, with Skyler's ability, players can break down the defense and attack their opponents with ease.

3) Break gloo walls from afar to snipe opponents

Skyler's ability is mostly used by players at close range. However, it has an effective range of up to 100 meters. This makes it one of the longest-ranged skills in Free Fire.

Rather than using the ability at close-range, players can aim and fire the sonic wave from a distance to break down gloo walls. This can be followed up by a shot from a sniper rifle. If the user is quick enough, a headshot is guaranteed.

2) Destroy 360° gloo wall

In Free Fire, the ultimate defensive maneuver when it comes to gloo walls is the 360° gloo wall trick. If done correctly, users can build a dome-shaped gloo wall structure to protect them from all sides. Shooting it down will be of much use, as the player within can simply put up another gloo wall.

This is where Skyler's ability can be put to good use. Since the sonic wave is a bit spread out, it can easily destroy both gloo walls at once. This will leave the opponent vulnerable and open to an attack.

1) Help the entire team rush without worry

During a team rush in Free Fire, the team defending either gets behind hard cover or puts up gloo walls to defend themselves. This way, once the gunfire starts, they are able to avoid taking on too much damage and stay protected.

This makes it harder for the attackers to break their defense and push in. An easy way to overcome this problem is by using Skyler's ability. Players can rush in and use the sonic wave to break down gloo walls in a single blow. This will enable the rest of the team to rush the enemy and overpower them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee