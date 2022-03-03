5 tips to use gloo walls for combat advantage in Free Fire MAX

The gloo wall is probably the most unique item in Free Fire MAX. Although it is a non-lethal utility item, it can easily be used to gain a direct combat advantage.

Given their flexibility, players can use gloo walls in numerous ways during a match. However, in most cases, they primarily come into use during gunfights and combat situations.

Here are five tips on how to use gloo walls in combat situations in Free Fire MAX

5) If an opponent is rushing, place a gloo wall to stop them

During combat, opponents often rush the player to push them out of position or displace them. This makes it easier to secure a kill. During a team match, the technique can be used to split the team into two

While this tactic is effective, players can stop the rush by placing a gloo wall. If placed directly in the path or in front of the rusher, the entire momentum of the attack is broken. The player can then counter-attack and pin the enemy in place.

4) Block the entry points of a building with a gloo wall to lock it down

Often during combat in Free Fire MAX, players tend to occupy buildings for safety. Since bullets can't penetrate the walls, they become immune to damage. However, the enemy can still enter the building and attack.

To ensure that this scenario does not occur, players can block off all entry points of a building with gloo walls. Placing one on the main staircase should be enough to block the enemy. If they try to attack, players can toss grenades to deter their attempts.

3) When attempting to rush the enemy, use gloo walls to block gunfire

When rushing the enemy or going all in, players need to move from cover to cover to avoid taking damage. Assuming the enemy is well fortified, rushing in the open will end badly as they'll have good firing positions.

To avoid being eliminated during a rush, players need to place gloo walls along their attacking path. This will ensure that most of the gunfire is absorbed by the gloo walls, and the player can retain their maximum amount of HP.

2) If an enemy is using a vehicle to attack, use a gloo wall to stop it

Vehicles in Free Fire MAX are powerful. Although their main utility is mobility, they can be used in combat to ram into and run over players. While this strategy seems outlandish, it is indeed useful and many do use it in-game.

Rather than trying to outrun an approaching vehicle, players can simply use gloo walls to stop it. Although the vehicle won't stop for long, players will have a better chance of escaping unharmed.

1) In close-range combat, use gloo walls to push opponents into corners

In close-range combat in Free Fire MAX, most opponents use shotguns. These deadly weapons are one-hit wonders and eliminate players with ease. With the use of gloo walls, players can not only mitigate the damage sustained but also push opponents into corners.

With a bit of planning and maneuvering, players can trap opponents in corners and keep them in place using a gloo wall. Depending on the situation, they can either eliminate them with a grenade or use them as bait in a team fight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

