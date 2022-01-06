5 most useful Free Fire characters to unlock in 2022

Players can spend their diamonds in Garena Free Fire on plenty of items. They can acquire different skins or get the desired emotes in the game through the store or other means. The characters and their abilities are one such item that is always accessible, and players can unlock them with just one tap.

These abilities are available through the store unless players get them as a reward through events, codes, or "Booyah!" App. However, not every character's ability in the game is useful for players' strategic gameplay. Therefore, the choice should be made considering one's capabilities and skill-set.

The most valuable characters that one should unlock in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Here is the list of the top five most useful characters to unlock in Free Fire:

1) K (Captain Booyah)

K enhances the max EP (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 599 diamonds.

Ability - Master of All (Active)

K has been a vital addition to one's character combinations; it can enhance max EP by a certain amount. Players can use the mode of their choice from the two following options that come with 'Master of All':

Jiu-jitsu mode: It allows the teammates to boost their EP conversion rate with a 500% increase by staying within a six-meter radius of K. Psychology mode: Players can add three points to the EP bar after certain intervals.

Attributes at level one:

Duration for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 (An increase of 50)

2) Dimitri

Dimitri recovers HP (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 599 diamonds.

Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Dimitri is ideal for the players who play the role of medics in their teams, as he offers a temporary healing zone that recovers about three HP per second. Players and allies can use this zone to heal even if they are knocked down.

Attributes at level one:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 85 seconds

3) Skyler

Skyler is a pretty balanced character (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 599 diamonds.

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

Skyler is an appropriate choice for the players who use a balanced playstyle. They can unleash the sonic wave to damage as much as five gloo walls within a specific range, while they can also acquire some HP after deploying a gloo wall each time.

Attributes at level one:

CD - 60 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - 4 HP

4) Alok

Alok is helpful while rushing (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 599 diamonds.

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

Alok offers enhanced agility for a specific duration while also restoring HP at a rate of five per second. The ability has a decent cooldown of 45 seconds that allows players to get ready to rush more frequently.

Attributes at level one:

Duration - 5 seconds

Movement speed increase - 10%

5) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids is arguably the best passive skill (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins.

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

Jota's reworked passive ability is fruitful for users who use attack as a significant part of their strategic gameplay. Each successful hit to the enemies with guns will acquire them some HP. If players can claim a knockdown, they can achieve a specific amount of HP recovery.

Attributes at level one:

HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha