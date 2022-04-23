7 best games like Free Fire for mid-end Android devices (2022)

Garena's flagship shooter, Free Fire, has become a household name in the battle royale genre, contributing to establishing its dominance in the mobile gaming market over the past few years.

Though Free Fire is capable enough to thrill youngsters, they seek other BR shooters for various reasons, such as device compatibility and eagerness to try out multiple games.

Seven best alternatives to Free Fire for mid-end Androids in 2022

7) Knives Out

Released by NetEase Games in November 2017, Knives Out is an online battle royale shooter. The matches last longer than Free Fire as 100 players land on the battlegrounds. Outstanding graphics are a major attraction for players in the title.

Knives Out has crossed an enormous number of installs on Android devices, numbering over 10 million, with a fair rating of 3.8 out of 5 on the Google Play store. The game's size is about 1.6 GB.

Download Knives Out from here

6) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The BR shooter, ScarFall, was launched by an India-based company called XSQUADS Tech in October 2019. It pits 48 players against each other to survive till the end and confirm the victory. The graphics are pretty impressive.

With an appealing rating of 4.2 out of 5, ScarFall has garnered over 5 million installs on Android devices via the Google Play Store. It requires 624 MB of storage on the device to be installed.

Download ScarFall from here

5) Badlanders

Badlanders, published by NetEase Games in January 2022 in South East Asia, is a survival game providing a battle royale experience. Users need to use tactics to conquer a match in this excellent action-filled title.

Twenty-five treasure hunters (also called Badlanders) face off in one round, and the graphics are supposed to be realistic.

Badlanders has amassed more than 5 million installs through the Google Play Store with a reasonable rating of 3.5 out of 5. It will take 738 MB of storage on the device during installation.

Download Badlanders from here.

4) Hero Hunters

Google Play's most innovative game award winner, Hero Hunters, is a hero-based battle royale game. Offered by Deca Games, the shooter was released in February 2017.

Gamers will have to complete co-op missions with their friends and get a suitable warzone to show their excellence in gunplay.

Hero Hunters has accumulated over 10 million installs on the Google Play store, with a magnificent rating of 4.3 out of 5. The game's size is just 130 MB, which should excite users to add it to their mid-end devices.

Download Hero Hunters from here.

3) Rules of Survival

NetEase Games' third shooter on the list, Rules of Survival, is a thrilling battle royale game released in November 2017. It boasts of facilitating gamers with a massive HD map to survive against 120 others. Like Free Fire, ROS also has a wide range of in-game cosmetics.

Rules of Survival has been installed on more than 50 million Android devices via the Google Play Store, maintaining an outstanding rating of 4.2 out of 5. However, its massive size of nearly 4 GB could negatively impact players with mid-end phones.

Download Rules of Survival from here

2) PUBG Mobile

One of the biggest competitors of Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, is a multiplayer online BR shooter. The gameplay experience with this title is excellent. Offered by Level Infinite, it was launched for mobile devices in February 2019. The graphics quality is regarded to be a little better than Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile has an enormous player base with over 500 million installs on the Google Play store. Sustaining a high rating of 4.0 out of 5, the shooter requires 728 MB of storage to install.

Download PUBG Mobile from here

1) COD Mobile

A potent contender of Free Fire, COD Mobile is arguably the best battle royale game from the graphical aspects. The appealing HD graphics and handy controls are its highlighted attributes so far. Activision Publishing published the thrilling shooter in October 2019.

COD Mobile has grabbed over 100 million installs on the Google Play store, leaving behind a fine rating of 4.3 out of 5. The game's size is notably large. i.e., 2.2 GB. However, this may vary with devices.

Download COD Mobile from here.

Note: The data provided under each game title is accurate as of April 22. Notably, the list solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer