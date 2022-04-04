A124 vs Elite Hayato vs Elite Andrew: Who is the best Free Fire character?

Although there are many characters in Free Fire, not all are worthy of being called the best. Some fail to deliver in terms of utility and usefulness. They are often only picked due to the hype factor.

On the other side of the spectrum, characters such as A124, Elite Hayato, and Elite Andrew deliver on every front in combat. If a player is able to master their uses, they shall never know defeat again. However, only one amongst them is the very best to choose from. Read on to find out who.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

A124, Elite Hayato, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

A124

A124 has been reworked and updated following the OB33 Free Fire update. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, now works offensively in the game. When activated, an electromagnetic wave is created, which stops opponents from using their abilities.

It lasts for 20 seconds and has an effective radius of 8 meters. However, despite it being powerful, there is a major drawback in terms of cooldown time which is over 100 seconds.

Nevertheless, keeping the long cooldown time aside, the ability has no effective counter. Once used, rest assured that enemies will be left at a disadvantage in the fight as they will only be able to use weapons.

Elite Hayato

Once reaching his final form, Elite Hayato becomes a force to be reckoned with in Free Fire. His abilities provide the character with two distinct bonuses: one from his previous form and the latter from his ultimate.

The bonus comes from an ability called Bushido. It grants the character 7.5% penetrating damage for every 10% loss in hit points. This scales until the character runs out of health. The elite form's ability, Art Of Blades, grants the character reduced frontal damage of 1% for every 10% loss in HP.

These two perks combined make the character amazing for rush attacks and sustained combat. When armed with a shotgun, Elite Hayato will dominate close-range combat scenarios.

Elite Andrew

When it comes to defensive abilities in Free Fire, Elite Andrew has two of them under his belt. The first is Armor Specialist, which decreases vest durability loss by 2%, and the second one is Wolf Pack. It decreases armor damage by 5%.

The best part about his elite ability is that the perk can cross-effect all other squad members. For every teammate that carries the Wolf Pack ability, an additional 15% damage reduction is gained.

By combining these traits, Elite Andrew becomes one of the hardiest characters on the battlefield. Although he can still be killed in combat, his opponents will have a tough time trying.

Verdict

Elite Hayato and Elite Andrew are polar opposites to each other. They are 'Yin and Yang' in the world of Free Fire. One specializes in offensive perks, while the other is focused on defense. Although they are good characters, they are not the winners in this comparison. The honor and title go to A124.

Following her rework, A124 has become a walking disabling system in the game. Once her ability is activated, opponents have no chance of counterattacking. Currently, she is the only character in the game who has this kind of ability.

This makes her extremely dangerous in close-range fights, be it solo or squads. Players who can master her ability's usage will be able to dominate every fight in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu