Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Laka Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Laka Gaming are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from the Indian subcontinent. The former hails from India, while the latter belongs to Nepal. Over the years, both have amassed great numbers on their YouTube channels.

As of this writing, Ajjubhai possesses a subscriber count of 34.4 million and a total view count of more than 5.3 billion. In contrast, Laka Gaming has 5.21 million subscribers and over 719 million views on the platform.

A comparison of Ajjubhai and Laka Gaming's Free Fire stats is provided below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players must not play it. The stats and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which isn't suspended in the country.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his ID level within the battle royale title is 75. The stats maintained by Total Gaming are as follows:

BR Career stats

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1051 solo games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass his enemies in 95, maintaining a win rate of 9.03%. He has registered 2690 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has also participated in 1838 duo matches and bagged 358 victories, possessing a win percentage of 19.47%. He has 7314 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Looking at his squad mode stats, he has played 12920 games and has 3078 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 23.82%. With 50056 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has played five squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has one win, holding up a win percentage of 20.00%. He has notched up 35 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.75.

Apart from this, he is yet to compete in the solo and duo modes.

Laka Gaming's Free Fire stats

Laka Gaming's Free Fire ID is 225253933, and his ID level is 74. Statistics of Laka are as provided below:

BR Career

Laka Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming has appeared in 1654 solo games and has 271 first-place finishes, giving way to a win percentage of 16.38%. At a K/D ratio of 3.27, he has 4525 kills.

The YouTuber has also played 2584 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 498 of them, retaining a win rate of 19.27%. He has 7676 frags in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The player has engaged in 10514 squad games and has 2224 wins, leading to a win ratio of 21.15%. He has killed 28259 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.41.

BR Ranked

Laka Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Laka Gaming has played one solo match but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

Speaking about the duo mode, the internet star has played 101 games and has 12 victories, having a win percentage of 11.88%. He has 409 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Finally, Laka Gaming has 133 participations in the squad matches and has 35 wins, resulting in a win rate of 26.31%. There are 611 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 6.23.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Laka Gaming Types of games played Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1051 1838 12920 1654 2584 10514 Wins 95 358 3078 271 498 2224 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 16.38% 19.27% 21.15% Kills 2690 7314 50056 4525 7676 28259 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 3.27 3.68 3.41

When looking at the lifetime stats of Ajjubhai and Laka Gaming, the latter takes the edge in the solo mode. However, Ajjubhai is better in the duo and squad modes in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate.

Given that Total Gaming has played only a few matches, comparing the two YouTubers' ranked stats is impossible.

Note: The Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and Laka Gaming were recorded when writing the article (31 January 2023). These are expected to change as they play more matches in the battle royale title in the upcoming days.

