Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss, also known as Total Gaming and SK Sabir Gaming, respectively, are prominent content creators who have established themselves within the Free Fire community. For the last few years, they have consistently published an array of engaging videos related to the game, garnering a substantial and dedicated following.

Ajjubhai currently has an incredible subscriber count of 34.4 million while boasting over 5.33 billion views. In comparison, SK Sabir Boss has 5.04 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with more than 248 million views.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss were recorded while writing this article. The stats mentioned above can change as they end up playing more matches.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and the IGN of the content creator is ajjubhai94. He ranks Silver I in Battle Royale and Platinum I in Clash Squad.

Listed below are the stats that he maintains in the game:

BR career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1,051 solo games and has bagged 95 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 9.03%. He has registered 2,690 kills to obtain a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the game’s duo mode, he has 358 wins in 1,838 appearances, leading to a win rate of 19.47%. With 7,314 frags, the prominent personality maintains a K/D ratio of 4.94.

When it comes to squad matches, Total Gaming has 12,920 participations, winning 3,078 of them and maintaining a win ratio of 23.82%. He has garnered 50,056 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai hasn't played Ranked games (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing Ranked season, Ajjubhai has not played any matches in the three available game types - solo, duo, and squad.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535, and his IGN is SK Sabir Lite. He is currently in the Master rank in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

The following are the stats maintained by the content creator:

BR career

SK Sabir Boss's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 1,945 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 172, resulting in a win rate of 8.84%. He has 4,217 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.38.

The individual has also played 3,434 duo matches and has 671 Booyahs, holding up a win percentage of 19.53%. At a K/D ratio of 3.48, he has 9,613 eliminations.

Finally, SK Sabir Gaming has engaged in 37,884 squad games and remained unbeaten in 12,116, converting to a win ratio of 31.98%. He has accumulated 135,256 kills and boasts a K/D ratio of 5.25.

BR Ranked

SK Sabir Boss has great ranked stats in the squad mode (Image via Garena)

In the current season, SK Sabir Boss has played 173 squad matches and has 65 victories, retaining a win percentage of 37.57%. With a K/D ratio of 6.68, he has 721 kills.

He is yet to appear in any solo or duo matches.

Stats comparison of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. SK Sabir Boss

Ajjubhai SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 1945 3434 37884 Wins 95 358 3078 172 671 12116 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 8.84% 19.53% 31.98% Kills 2690 7314 50056 4217 9613 135256 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.38 3.48 5.25

Upon looking at the BR Career stats, one can conclude that Ajjubhai is ahead in the solo mode in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. However, SK Sabir Boss has been superior in squad matches.

Coming to the duo mode, Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Gaming has a better win rate.

It wouldn’t be plausible to compare the ranked stats of Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss, as the former hasn’t played in any matches in that mode.

