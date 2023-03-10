Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better Free Fire MAX stats?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros) are among the biggest names in the global Free Fire community. Both are immensely popular content creators and run successful YouTube channels with millions of subscribers and views garnered.

According to current statistics, Ajjubhai boasts an enormous subscriber count of 34.5 million and a total view count of more than 5.35 billion. Meanwhile, Sultan Proslo has 15.8 million subscribers to his name, alongside over 1.44 billion views combined.

The following section takes a look at the stats of the two YouTubers and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. He holds up the following stats:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has made 1051 appearances in solo matches and has secured wins in 95 of them, retaining a win percentage of 9.03%. There are 2690 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the duo mode, the content creator has won 358 of the 1838 games, maintaining a win ratio of 19.47%. He has accumulated 7314 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Total Gaming has played 12920 squad matches and has bagged victories in 3078 of them, leading to a win rate of 23.82%. He has registered 50056 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played only one squad game; however, he did not manage to win or get a kill.

Apart from the squad match, the prominent personality has not played in the duo or solo modes.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002. Listed below are his in-game stats:

BR Career

Sultan Proslo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has participated in 755 solo games and has 76 first-place finishes, giving way to a win percentage of 10.06%. He has notched 1984 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The YouTuber has also played 410 duo matches and has 76 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 18.53%. With 1272 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Coming to the squad mode, Dyland Pros has played 2676 games and has 759 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 28.36%. He has killed 7505 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

BR Ranked

Sultan Proslo's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, Sultan Proslo has played seven solo matches and has one victory, with a win rate of 14.28%. At a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has 19 kills.

The internet star has played three duo games as well but has failed to win. He has two kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Sultan Proslo has further competed in 87 squad matches and has seven wins to his name, possessing a win percentage of 8.04%. He has secured 192 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Ajjubhai Sultan Proslo Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 755 410 2676 Wins 95 358 3078 76 76 759 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 10.06% 18.53% 28.36% Kills 2690 7314 50056 1984 1272 7505 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.92 3.81 3.91

After looking at their BR Career stats, we may find that Sultan Proslo has the edge in the solo mode, while Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the duo matches. Speaking of the squad mode, the latter holds a more excellent K/D ratio, whereas the former has a higher win rate.

Comparing the ranked stats of the two content creators isn’t possible as Ajjubhai has played only one squad match and is yet to feature in duo and solo modes.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Sultan Proslo were recorded when writing the article. The numbers stated above will change as they continue to engage in more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes