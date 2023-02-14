Badge 99 vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in 2023?

Badge 99 and Raistar are two of the most renowned content creators in the Garena Free Fire community. Both have earned a reputation for their exceptional gameplay and have captured the hearts of many through entertaining and captivating videos that revolve around the game.

Current statistics reveal that Badge 99 has achieved substantial success on his YouTube channel, boasting a staggering 9.49 million subscribers and a total view count exceeding 1.23 billion.

On the other hand, Raistar’s primary channel has also garnered a considerable following, with 7.12 million subscribers and a cumulative number of views surpassing 170 million.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and we took the stats and images utilized below from the MAX version of the game, which wasn’t suspended.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. The stats of the content creator are provided below:

BR Career

Here are Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has made 1151 participations in the solo mode and has bagged 84 first-place finishes, giving way to a win rate of 7.29%. There are 2848 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The player has also appeared in 2010 duo games and notched 187 Booyahs, holding up a decent win ratio of 9.30%. He has 4350 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Finally, the content creator has played 8915 squad matches, winning 1537 at a win percentage of 17.24%. With 24809 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.36.

BR Ranked

Here are Badge 99's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire’s current ranked season, Badge 99 has played a single-ranked squad game. However, he has failed to get the win. He has three frags at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Apart from this, he has not played solo or duo-ranked matches.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. The content creator maintains these stats in the game:

BR Career

Here are Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 3551 solo matches and has secured wins in a total of 401, retaining a win ratio of 11.29%. At a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 10778 kills.

In the duo mode, the prominent personality has engaged in 4502 duo games and has come out on top in 707 instances, resulting in a win percentage of 15.70%. He has registered 14388 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also competed in 16532 squad games, and his side has bagged 2760 wins, leading to a win rate of 16.69%. He has notched up 54411 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

BR Ranked

Here are Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing Battle Royale season, Raistar is yet to play matches in all three game types, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

Comparison

Badge 99 Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1151 2010 891 3551 4502 16532 Wins 84 187 1537 401 707 2760 Win rate 7.29% 9.30% 17.24% 11.29% 15.70% 16.69% Kills 2848 4350 24809 10778 14388 54411 K/D ratio 2.67 2.39 3.36 3.42 3.79 3.95

When we look at Badge 99 vs Raistar in terms of Career stats, we notice that the former takes the edge in the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad matches, Badge 99 has a better win rate, while the latter has a superior K/D ratio.

However, comparing their ranked stats wouldn’t be possible as there isn’t enough data given that both YouTubers haven’t played a sufficient number of matches.

Note: Badge 99 and Raistar’s Free Fire stats were documented when writing this article. These stats are meant to change as the content creators play more matches in the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes