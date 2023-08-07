Clashing Papa’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Clashing Papa is a very successful Free Fire content creator from Bangladesh. His eponymous channel is extremely popular among players, where he posts videos and shorts relating to all facets of the battle royale title. With his engaging content, the YouTuber has managed to amass more than 841k subscribers and millions of views.

Following this success, he has ventured with a second channel – Clashing Papa Live. Although he is inactive on the channel, it has accumulated over 23.7k subscribers.

Clashing Papa’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more

Clashing Papa’s Free Fire ID 738975228. He is the leader of the SNIPER GANG guild in the game, whose ID is 3015077367, and it has accumulated 1584094 glory.

The YouTuber is comfortably placed in Heroic rank during the BR-Ranked Season 34, while he has accomplished Platinum 3 rank in the CS-Ranked Season 20.

Clashing Papa’s Free Fire stats

His latest stats as of August 8, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Clashing Papa's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Clashing Papa has featured in 2608 solo games and finished ahead of the opposition 89 times, recording a win rate of 3.41%. Simultaneously, he has added 3774 eliminations to his profiles at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

He has scored 112 victories in 2309 duo matches, ending up with a win rate of 4.85%. The YouTuber has finished 3032 opponents, scoring a K/D ratio of 1.38.

Clashing Papa has his best stats in squad matches as he has played 7890 games and swept the opposition 980 times, upholding a win rate of 12.42%. He has secured 16711 kills, which boils down to a K/D ratio of 2.42.

BR Ranked stats

Clashing Papa's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Clashing Papa has a perfect record in the only solo match he has played in BR-Ranked Season 34. At the same time, he has also chalked up eight frags that have handed him a K/D ratio of 8.

On the contrary, the star player attained only a single victory in 13 duo matches, which boils down to a win rate of 7.69%. With 41 eliminations to his name, the internet star stands at a K/D ratio of just over 3.4.

Lastly, Clashing Papa has accrued 21 Booyahs in 159 squad encounters, fetching a win rate of 13.20%. In the frags department, he has pulled in more than 514 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.72,

Note: Clashing Papa’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as the YouTuber features in more games in the battle royale title.

Clashing Papa's estimated monthly income

Clashing Papa's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Clashing Papa’s estimated monthly income through the YouTube channel likely ranges from $923 to $14.8K. Social Blade further reports that the annualized earnings for the content creator can be between $11.1K and $177.2K.

Clashing Papa YouTube channel

The YouTuber stepped into the realm of content creation more than three years back and, since his arrival, has regularly posted content around Free Fire. His channel has more than 960+ uploads, including live streams, shorts, and regular videos that have collectively scored more than 67 million views.

The channel has had an upward trajectory for the last few months, even though his prime traction came a few years back. As per Social Blade, the channel has mounted over 21k subscribers alongside 3.692 million video views during the previous 30 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.