Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel: Get Jovial Symphony King Bundle, Grumpy Old Man, and more for as low as 9 diamonds

Cosmetics are a major draw in Free Fire MAX, with players looking to collect the ever-expanding collection. A new Lucky Wheel event is available on the Indian server, which allows gamers to get attractive rewards for as low as nine diamonds, which is an absolute steal.

You have complete control over the items you wish to acquire, which makes the event more attractive. Items up for grabs include the Jovial Symphony King Bundle, Winterlands Ice Box, and the entire collection of winter-themed items.

Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel is now live

The Lucky Wheel began on the Indian server on December 27, 2022. The event incentives will be accessible until January 2, 2022, when you can purchase items at a fraction of their original cost.

After accessing the event interface, you must spin the discount wheel to receive a discount percentage. Subsequently, you can purchase one item from the available option.

You may also refresh the prize pool by spending diamonds if you dislike a particular reward set. The complete list of items includes the following:

Jovial Symphony King Bundle

Winterlands Ice Box

Winterlands Sledge

Winter’s Delight

Inronthrasher Backpack

Shattered Reality

Winterlands Grenade

Santa’s Choice Grenade

The Penguinie Bundle

The Sealie Bundle

Nairi’s Storm Watcher Deluxe Bundle

Polar Bear Hat

Nairi

Last Laugh

Pet Skin: Snowy Robo

Pet Skin: Waggor On Ice

Grumpy Old Man

A Pleasant Surprise

Snowman Sidekick

Deer Head

Clown’s Nose

Red Rudolph

Winterlands Light

Snow parachute

5x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: January 31, 2022)

5x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: January 31, 2022)

5x Incubator Voucher (Expiry Date: January 31, 2022)

Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns

USP – Fire Bones

M14 – Winterlands

MP40 – Winterlands

SPAS12 – Winterlands

AUG – Winterlands 2020

5x Mr Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

5x Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

10x Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

10x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

10x Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

Similarly, the available discounts include the following:

The available discount options (Image via Garena)

Nine diamonds

99 diamonds

50% discount

80% discount

70% discount

60% discount

75% discount

55% discount

Thus, the best discount would be nine diamonds, and you should attempt to get the costliest item at that rate.

Steps to access the Lucky Wheel event to get the rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps outlined in the following section to claim the rewards from the newly added Lucky Wheel in Free Fire MAX;

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and head to the event section.

Step 2: Click the go-to button under the Winterland Lucky Wheel section under the Winterlands: Subzero section.

Step 3: Spin the discount wheel to receive a particular discount percentage. This will apply to the entire prize pool.

You can purchase the desired item (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can purchase one item from the prize pool.

Each item can only be used to purchase one item at a great price, and hence you should cautiously make the selection. You can also refresh the prize pool if you do not wish to purchase a particular reward.

Step 5: Spin the wheel again to receive the discount.

The event will continue until players have a discount remaining.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

