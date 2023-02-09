Gyan Gaming vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire MAX in 2023?

Gyan Gaming and Raistar are two well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community with massive fan followings. They have been producing content related to the game for several years and show no signs of slowing down in popularity.

Looking at their current stats on YouTube, Gyan Gaming boasts an enormous subscriber count of 14.5 million and a total view count surpassing 2.1 billion. Raistar, on the other hand, has 7.11 million subscribers with more than 169 million views on his primary channel.

The sections below provide fans with the stats of Gyan Gaming and Raistar in Free Fire MAX, alongside a detailed comparison of the two.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and the player’s IGN is “_GyanSujan_”. He is ranked Bronze I in Battle Royale and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. The stats ensured by him are mentioned below:

BR Career

These are Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1468 solo games and has bagged 160 victories, giving way to a win rate of 10.89%. He has registered 2414 kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The prominent content creator has also made 2240 appearances in the duo mode and has 510 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 22.76%. He has 6113 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.53.

He has played 19165 matches in the squad mode and has secured 6836 wins, leading to a win rate of 35.66%. With 68830 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

These are Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played one ranked squad match in Free Fire MAX’s current season but has no wins or kills.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250, and his IGN in the game is “NNOOOOOOOOBI.” He is ranked Bronze I in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

These are Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 3551 solo games and has notched 401 first-place finishes, securing a win rate of 11.29%. He has killed 10778 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has played 4502 duo matches as well and has managed to win 707 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.70%. He has 14388 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Finally, the player has featured in 16532 squad matches and has 2760 victories, resulting in a win rate of 16.69%. He has racked up 54411 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

BR Ranked

These are Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has not played any matches in the ongoing season of the Battle Royale mode.

Gyan Gaming vs Raistar in Free Fire MAX: Stats comparison

Gyan Gaming Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 19165 3551 4502 16532 Wins 160 510 6836 401 707 2760 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.66% 11.29% 15.70% 16.69% Kills 2414 6113 68830 10778 14388 54411 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 3.42 3.79 3.95

A comparison of the BR Career stats of Gyan Gaming and Raistar reveals that each of them has their own strengths in different game modes. In the squad mode, Gyan Gaming appears to have an advantage with better stats. However, Raistar takes the lead in the solo mode. When it comes to duo matches, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio, while Gyan Gaming boasts a higher win rate.

It's important to note that both YouTubers have limited experience playing in the ongoing Battle Royale ranked season, as they have not played enough ranked matches to make a fair comparison. Due to the lack of data, it is not possible to accurately evaluate their performance in ranked games.

Note: Gyan Gaming and Raistar’s stats were recorded when writing this article (9 February 2023). They will change as the two content creators play more matches.

