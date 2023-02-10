Gyan Gaming vs Total Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Gyan Sujan (also known as Gyan Gaming) and Ajjubhai (commonly referred to as Total Gaming) are two of the most well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Both have gained widespread recognition as top-notch content creators and have huge followings on their YouTube channels.

At the time of writing this article, Gyan Gaming boasts a subscriber base of 14.5 million and has accumulated more than 2.17 billion views. Meanwhile, Total Gaming has amassed 34.4 million subscribers and over 5.329 billion views.

Fans can find a stats comparison of Gyan Gaming vs Total Gaming in the section below.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and his current IGN in the game is _GyanSujan_. The content creator is ranked Bronze I in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. His stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1468 solo games and has managed to get 160 first-place finishes, holding up a win rate of 10.89%. He has 2414 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The player has participated in 2240 games in the duo mode and has secured 510 wins, resulting in a win rate of 22.76%. He has killed 6113 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Sujan has also participated in 19165 squad matches and has bagged 6836 victories, converting to a win rate of 35.66%. He has 68830 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played one ranked squad match in the game’s ongoing Battle Royale season. However, he has failed to get a win or a kill.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94. He is ranked Silver I in Battle Royale and Platinum I in Clash Squad. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Total Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has competed in 1051 solo games and registered 95 wins for a win rate of 9.03%. He has notched 2690 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has appeared in 1838 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 358 of them, leading to a win rate of 19.47%. With 7314 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has played 12920 squad games, and his team has won 3078 matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.82%. He has accumulated 50056 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Total Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has not played any matches in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

Comparison of Gyan Gaming vs Total Gaming in Free Fire MAX

Gyan Gaming Total Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 1916 1051 1838 12920 Wins 160 510 6836 95 358 3078 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.66% 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% Kills 2414 6113 68830 2690 7314 50056 K/D ratio 1.8 3.53 5.58 2.81 4.94 5.09

In the solo and duo career mode, Gyan Gaming boasts a higher win rate, whereas Total Gaming has a superior K/D ratio. However, when it comes to the squad mode, the former has an advantage in both the win rate and K/D ratio.

It should be noted that it is not possible to make a comparison between the two players in Free Fire MAX's current ranked season, as they have not played enough ranked games to form a conclusive judgment.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s and Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. They will change as the content creators play more matches in the battle royale title.

