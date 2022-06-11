How to generate stylish Free Fire ID names and colorful signature text for the MAX version

With so many personalization choices in Free Fire MAX, users typically want to include things such as stylish ID names and colorful signature text. This is something that many like doing since they believe it sets them apart from others.

In most cases, the usage of name generator websites is required to produce stylish ID names. Meanwhile, players need to use hex codes to create colorful signature text.

A sizeable population of interested gamers is unaware of the steps they must take to create both, though.

Free Fire MAX: Stylish Free Fire ID names and colorful signature texts help individuals stand out

Stylish names

This is a website that users may utilize (Image via FancTextGuru)

As already stated, fancy name generators will have to be used by players to create such names. This is essential because the general keyboards present on mobile devices do not feature stylish fonts and nicknames.

A few top websites include lingojam.com, fancytextguru.com, and fancytexttool.com. Here are the steps to use them:

Step 1: Gamers must visit any website using the desired web browser.

Step 2: Upon reaching there, they must paste the required name into the text field on the screen.

Step 3: Numerous outputs will appear on the screen, and individuals can select the required one. They can use the same to change their name in Free Fire Max.

Steps to change name

Change name screen in the game (Image via Garena)

Individuals can follow the procedures below to alter their names and get stylish ones:

Visit the profile by clicking on the top-left corner after opening Free Fire MAX.

Gamers must press the icon next to their current nickname.

A 'Change Nickname' dialog box will show up, and they can enter the earlier created stylish name.

It will take users 390 diamonds or a name change card to complete the process. Subsequently, they have to carefully enter the new name and must not make any errors.

Colorful signature text

Before going in, players need to know that they won't have to spend any in-game currency to modify their signatures, unlike stylish names. Consequently, they can update it as often as they like.

On that note, here is a guide on colorful signatures:

Step 1: Like the name change, readers must visit their in-game profiles in Free Fire MAX.

This icon will open the Player Info dialog box within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can press the 'Settings/Gear' icon to open the 'Player Info' dialog box.

The hex code can then be inputted by players before the words (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They may input the required signature in the 'Signature' section. To make it colorful, users will have to place hex codes in squad brackets before them.

For example, to use red, they must enter [FF0000] before their signature.

Step 4: Click 'OK' to complete the process. Gamers will have colorful signatures.

The colorful signatures would not be shown on their profile to themselves. However, all the visiting users will be able to find it.

