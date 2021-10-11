How to maintain high K/D ratio, win percentage, and headshot stats in Free Fire

Maintaining a high K/D ratio, win percentage, and headshots in Free Fire is the holy trinity for any player. Based on these stats, they are identified as elite or experts.

While gaining good overall stats is possible, it's difficult to achieve, with only a few doing so. Nonetheless, by following a few tips, gamers can begin their journey towards reaching this goal.

Five excellent suggestions to improve Free Fire stats

5) Play aggressively but safe

Playing aggressively is a definite way to secure more kills and a higher win percentage in Free Fire. However, it comes at a cost and is often considered a double-edged playstyle.

Being aggressive is all about taking the fight to the opponent. Users cannot take cover and expect to get eliminations, thus forcing them to keep moving about in the open, looking for targets.

Sometimes, the roles can get reserved in this game of hunter and prey, leaving gamers vulnerable. To avoid this, aggressive players should play safely.

While kills do matter, staying alive to improve the K/D ratio and win rate are also important. Winning the match with a few kills is more valuable than losing with many kills.

4) Use Laura when trying to improve headshot stats

Improving headshots is difficult in Free Fire. While players can potentially get headshots using the hipfire mode, it's far easier to aim down sights and land the perfect shot.

To further increase the chances of landing a headshot while aiming down sight, players can use Laura's passive skill, Special Survival Ability, to gain the upper hand. At the max level, the accuracy increases by 35% while scoped in.

3) If unsure of Booyah, eliminate as many opponents as possible to maintain a high K/D ratio

At times, during a Free Fire match, depending on how things have progressed, securing a Booyah becomes impossible. This can happen for numerous reasons, such as lack of good loot, wrong landing position, or enemies who have already secured the end zones.

When stuck in a match without the hope of securing a Booyah, users should try and eliminate as many opponents as they can before being taken out. If nothing else, ensuring a high kill rate will even out the loss of dying in a match instead of winning.

2) Avoid hotdrop zones at all costs

Hotdrops in Free Fire are, to an extent, like Russian Roulette. Sometimes, players will manage to land and secure kills, while at others, they get eliminated soon after landing.

For players looking to improve their stats, avoiding hotdrop zones is the best option during matches. While these areas offer a lot of opportunities, they come at the cost of high risks.

1) Use a character that has excellent healing capabilities

Gamers looking to survive until the end zone and secure a Booyah need to select a character with tremendous healing capabilities. While there are many ways to heal in Free Fire using a character, those with active healing abilities will be the best.

DJ Alok and Dimitri are by far the best options for active healing. Players can use them in a variety of situations, both defensively and offensively,

