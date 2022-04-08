List of Free Fire characters with active abilities (April 2022)

Characters add variety to the gameplay in Free Fire. Each is equipped with an ability and can be used with three other abilities to create a character combination. These skills can be divided into active and passive. The differentiating factor is that players are required to activate the former manually.

Generally, active characters have a stronger influence on gameplay and are even more important from the perspective of character combinations since these combinations can only feature one active skill. At the moment, the game includes 11 characters with active abilities, and here is a complete list.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should not play it.

Which Free Fire characters have active abilities in the game?

1) Kenta

Kenta (Image via Garena)

Kenta forms a frontal shield with a width of 5m and protects players by reducing damage coming from the direction they are facing by 50%. However, it has a short duration of 2 seconds at the first level and is reset when the user fires a shot. The ability has a large cooldown of 210 seconds.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's ability is called Healing Heartbeat. It allows him to build a 3.5m wide healing zone around himself, which provides teammates with 3 HP per second for as long as the immovable zone is in place. An additional perk is self-recovery if knocked in the zone. At the first level, gamers can reap the benefits for 10 seconds, and the cooldown lasts for 85 seconds.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena)

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter offers 80 temporary HP while offering 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields while it is active. It lasts for 15 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 150 seconds. The additional damage and duration increase as players level up the characters, and the cooldown duration decreases.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Skyler sends a wave forward, demolishing five Gloo Walls within a 50m range. There is also a healing component, as the deployment of each Gloo Wall results in the recovery of 4 HP. At its maximum, the wave has a range of 100m and recovers 9 HP.

5) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Garena)

Chrono's current ability in Free Fire creates a force field that blocks 800 damage. Even users from within cannot attack the enemies outside. These effects are available for 4 seconds, and the cooldown lasts for 180 seconds.

6) K

K (Image via Garena)

K's ability boosts the maximum EP by 50 and allows users to switch between two distinct modes every three seconds. In Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m range receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. On the other hand, Psychology Mode restores two EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

7) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena)

Steffie was reworked in the Free Fire OB33 update. Her ability now creates a 4m wide area that blocks throwables and is perfect for support roles. Additionally, the allies in this zone will restore 10% armor durability every second, and the damage from ammunition falls by 10%. Gamers will enjoy the perks for 10 seconds and can use the ability again in 115 seconds.

8) Alok

Alok (Image via Garena)

Drop the Beat is the most used ability in Free Fire. It produces a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and refills HP at a rate of 5 HP per second. These effects are only available for five seconds at the lowest level. The cooldown remains constant at 45 seconds for all levels.

9) Clu

Clu (Image via Garena)

Clu's Tracing Steps can assist players in locating opponents within a 50m range, but only if they are not prone or squat. The ability lasts for 5 seconds and comes with a cooldown of 75 seconds. The location details are even shared with teammates.

10) A124

A124 (Image via Garena)

A124's ability was completely altered after the recent Free Fire update. The Thrill of Battle now unleashes an 8m electromagnetic wave that will interrupt enemies' interaction countdown and skill activation. It lasts for 20 seconds and has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

11) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Wukong's ability allows Free Fire players to transform into a bush for 10 seconds, but at the cost of 20% reduced movement speed. This transformation ends when users attack, and this ability has a 300-second cooldown. However, this cooldown resets when they take down an enemy.

Note: The abilities mentioned in the article are at their lowest level. Moreover, the list is in no particular order.

