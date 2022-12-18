List of all Free Fire MAX pets released in 2022

Pets are vital in Free Fire MAX. Users can significantly benefit from them as they possess unique skills similar to that of the different characters prevalent in the game.

Garena has been consistently launching new pets with each passing update to provide users with more diverse options. Seven unique pets have been made available on the Indian server since the beginning of this year alone.

Read on to learn more about the Free Fire MAX pets that were released in 2022.

Hoot and 6 other Free Fire MAX pets were released in 2022

1) Yeti (OB31 Update)

Although the OB31 update was released in 2021, Yeti is on this list since it was made available to users on the Indian server on January 1. The pet in question has a fantastic ability called "Frost Fortress," which decreases damage from explosives by 15% every 150 seconds.

Once you take the pet to the maximum level, its skill improves, eventually being able to lower 30% of the damage from explosives every 90 seconds.

2) Flash (OB32 Update)

Flash has emerged as a popular option in Free Fire MAX, and its skill, "Steel Shell," is well-loved in the battle royale game. The pet essentially reduces damage from the back (FF Knife and bullets) by 10%, with up to 100 durability. However, it has a 150-second cooldown.

At the peak level, the damage reduction is 25%, with up to 150 durability. The cooldown is lowered to 90 seconds as well.

3) Zasil (OB33 Update)

Zasil was made accessible in the game after the OB33 update, and it has a skill named "Extra Luck." With the skill, users have a 25% chance of receiving an additional Inhaler/Med Kit/Repair Kit after consuming one. There is, however, a 120-second cooldown period.

At the highest level of Zasil, individuals will have a 50% chance of receiving an extra kit, and the cooldown will become 70 seconds.

4) Finn (OB34 Update)

The Finn pet, modeled on a Shark, was added following the OB34 patch. When a player is knocked down or eliminated within a 20-meter radius, the pet's skill "Dash Splash" gives the user and their teammates a 4% movement boost for 2 seconds. The skill has a 120-second cooling period.

Once the pet reaches the max level in Free Fire MAX, the speed boost duration rises to 5 seconds, and the cooldown comes down to 90 seconds.

5) Hoot (OB35 Update)

2022 also saw the arrival of the Hoot pet with the "Far-Sighted" ability. When users employ a scanning item or skill, it increases the range by 10 meters and the duration by one second. The results are shared with teammates, and there is no skill cooldown.

At the max level, the duration increases to 2.5 seconds, which can prove to be crucial in a game.

6) Fang (OB36 Update)

Fang was the sixth pet added to Free Fire MAX this year, and it possesses the "Wolf Pact" skill. Whenever an enemy knocks down a teammate, the ability provides the user with 10 EP if HP is full or else 5 HP. It has a cooldown of 40 seconds after each use.

Upon the pet reaching the maximum level, players can get 30 EP if their HP is full or 15 HP otherwise. The cooldown time will also be reduced to 25 seconds.

7) Avron (OB37 Update)

Avron is the latest pet addition to Free Fire MAX, and its ability is magnificent. The "Dinoculars" skill detects the number of enemies in a 50-meter-radius regardless of their position. It lasts for 3 seconds, and the results are shared with teammates. However, the skill may only be utilized once per match.

After gamers take the pet to level 3, the duration will increase to 6 seconds and the usage limitation per match will triple.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes