List of all characters and pets in Free Fire (June 2023)

Characters and pets are the very essence of Free Fire. Both carry unique abilities that add a layer of thrill to battle royale matches and make the gameplay even more exciting. Garena strongly emphasizes on these aspects and comes up with new pets and characters as part of its regular updates. The game already features over 50 characters, while the number of pets at your disposal exceeds 25.

This article provides a complete list of the characters and pets available in Free Fire MAX.

All characters in Free Fire

Free Fire players have no dearth when it comes to choosing characters. Moreover, there is also the option to unlock additional abilities for select characters by awakening them. In this case, one must get the normal version of the character and complete a particular set of missions.

The existing list of characters and their accompanying abilities are as follows:

Andrew (Armor Specialist and Wolf Pack for Andrew "the Fierce") Orion (Crimson Crush) Alok (Drop the Beat) Tatsuya (Rebel Rush) Luna (Fight-or-Flight) Iris (Wall Brawl) A-Patroa (No Skill) Xayne (Xtreme Encounter) Homer (Senses Shockwave) Kenta (Swordsman's Wrath) Nairi (Ice Iron) Otho (Memory Mist) Leon (Buzzer Beater) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat) Thiva (Vital Vibes) D-bee (Bullet Beats) Maro (Falcon Fervor) Shirou (Damage Delivered) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm) Chrono (Time Turner) K (Master of All) Wolfrahh (Limelight) Dasha (Partying On) Luqueta (Hat Trick) Clu (Tracing Steps) Jota (Sustained Raids) Kapella (Healing Song) Alvaro (Art of Demolition and Split Blitz for Alvaro "Rageblast") Steffie (Painted Refuge) Notora (Racer's Blessing) Joseph (Nutty Movement) Shani (Gear Recycle) Rafael (Dead Silent) A124 (Thrill of Battle) Hayato (Bushido and Art of Blade for Hayato "Firebrand") Laura (Sharp Shooter) Wukong (Camouflage) Moco (Hacker's Eye and Engima's Eye for Moco "Enigma") Antonio (Gangster's Spirit) Caroline (Agility) Miguel (Crazy Slayer) Paloma (Arms-dealing) Kla (Muay Thai) Santino (Shape Splitter) Misha (Afterburner) Maxim (Gluttony) Nikita (Firearms Expert) Ford (Iron Will) Kelly (Dash and Deadly Velocity for Kelly "the Swift") Olivia (Healing Touch) Jai (Raging Reload; Jai's Microchip available in store) J.Biebs (Silent Sentinel; J.Bieb's Microchip available in store)

Jai and J.Beibs were removed from the game. However, their abilities are available for purchase in the store as Microchip.

You can spend 10,000 gold or 499 diamonds to get the characters. Since diamonds are fairly expensive in-game, you can instead use gold to unlock them.

All pets in Free Fire

Similar to the characters, pets also are equipped with unique skills, although their impact is relatively lower. Some do not possess a skill, although you can equip any one of them. The list of pets in Free Fire is as follows:

Pug (No skill) Kactus (Self-Sufficient) Arvon (Dinoculars) Fang (Wolf Pact) Hoot (Far-sighted) Finn (Dash Splash) Zasil (Extra Luck) Flash (Steel Shell) Yeti (Frost Fortress) Agent Hop (Bouncing Bonus) Sensei Tig (Nimble Ninja) Dr. Beanie (Dashy Duckwalk) Moony (Paranormal Protection) Dreki (Dragon Glare) Beaston (Helping Hand) Rockie (Stay Chill) Mr Waggor (Smooth Gloo) Falco (Skyline Spree) Ottero (Double Blubber) Poring (Stitch and Patch) Robo (Wall Enforcement) Spirit Fox (Well Fed) Shiba (Mushroom Sense) Detective Panda (Panda's Blessings) Night Panther (Weight Training) Mechanical Pup (No Skill) Kitty (No Skill)

Unlike characters, pets can only be purchased using diamonds. You must spend 399 or 499 diamonds on one. Generally, Garena introduces events into the game where you have the option to get them for a lower cost or sometimes even for free.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Free Fire is blocked in India. As a result, avoid playing the battle royale title. However, the MAX variant is still accessible.

