Skyler vs Leon vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

All characters have some utility and specialization in Free Fire. However, not all of them will benefit beginners. Without knowing the fundamentals of the game, getting certain characters will be a waste of diamonds. That being said, Skyler, Leon, and D-Bee are three of the best characters for beginners in the game.

They have fairly easy-to-understand abilities and come in handy in all combat situations. With a bit of practice, mastering them will be a breeze. But who among these characters is best suited for beginners? Read on to find out.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

Sklyer, Leon, and D-Bee in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

When it comes to overly powerful characters in Free Fire, Skyler makes the list with ease. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the character to tear down gloo walls effortlessly. When activated, a sonic wave is created, which travels up to 50 meters and destroys up to five gloo walls in its path.

Although Skyler's ability is powerful, the long cooldown time of 60 seconds makes it somewhat redundant in combat. Furthermore, since opponents can deploy another gloo wall, his ability may not be helpful at all. On the bright side, it does offer a secondary perk, wherein the character can heal by placing gloo walls.

Leon

Leon is a very persistent and resilient character in Free Fire. His ability, Buzzer Beater, allows him to get out of trouble and recover HP. After surviving a fight, the character recovers five hit points. The best part about this ability is that the enemy need not be defeated for it to trigger. Players only need to get out of active combat to start healing.

Although at the base level, HP recovery is next to negligible, things do improve as the character is leveled up. Smart players can use this ability to recover large amounts of HP without using medkits. Furthermore, without a cooldown time, it can be used as frequently as needed.

D-Bee

D-Bee is one of the best beginner characters in Free Fire. His ability, Bullet Beats, offers players some outlandish yet useful perks. When firing while moving, the character's movement speed and accuracy are increased by 5% and 20%, respectively. The ability has no cooldown time associated with it.

Given how the ability works, it's perfect for players who enjoy a run-and-gun style of play. With bonus accuracy, movement shouldn't affect the recoil much. This will make it easier to land shots in combat. However, given certain dynamics, this may not work well with scoped weapons.

Verdict

Given that all three aforementioned characters cost the same amount of diamonds, the price point cannot be taken into consideration. Thus, to determine who is better, the utility of their abilities has to be the deciding factor. While Skyler and D-Bee are good choices, Leon is simply better.

Considering the fact that new players tend to shy away from combat or flee during battle, Leon's ability will ensure they recover some HP for their efforts. While it may not be a lot, in certain situations, it's enough to keep them going. Furthermore, once Leon has been maxed out and fitted with supplementary abilities, he will become formidable in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu