Skyler vs Luqueta vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push?

Skyler, Luqueta, and Elite Andrew are three of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. They are well suited for both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. Their abilities grant them flexibility in combat, and they can be used by beginners as well.

With points and prestige on the line, which character should players use to improve the odds of winning every match? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Skyler, Luqueta, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

In Free Fire MAX, no character is better at destroying gloo walls than Skyler. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to destroy up to five gloo walls at a range of 100 meters. Once the ability is used, it takes 40 seconds to cool down.

In addition to being able to flawlessly smash gloo walls, his ability also allows the user to heal by placing gloo walls. While the amount of health recovered is not a lot, it does help when healing items are in short supply.

In combat, Skyler has one role: to destroy the enemy's gloo wall and allow teammates or the user to rush their opponents. Without any cover, the enemy will either perish in battle or be forced to retreat.

Luqueta

Luqueta's love for football has allowed him to develop a unique ability in Free Fire MAX. It is called Hat Trick and allows the user to increase their total health permanently for the duration of the match.

Every time a user secures an elimination, their HP is increased by a certain amount. At max level, every kill increases HP by 25 points. The total bonus health maxes out at 50 points.

In combat, Luqueta can play a very flexible role. With the bonus HP, players can use him to rush opponents or execute daredevil maneuvers during a gunfight. Thanks to the extra health, players will be able to shrug off damage with ease.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew's ability is called Wolf Pack, which specializes in defense. This ability improves the overall survivability of the user in combat. Armor damage reduction is bolstered by 11%.

Additionally, the user will gain a 15% damage reduction from every teammate using this ability. If other teammates also use it, the benefits will be shared across the entire squad. The secondary effect of this ability ensures that the user's vest's durability loss is reduced by 12%.

Combining these bonuses, the user will become harder to kill in combat. This makes Elite Andrew one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX to use for a defensive playstyle.

Verdict

Rank pushing in Free Fire MAX is a slow grind. Players need every possible edge to win matches. Given a few parameters such as utility in combat, survivability, and offensive capability, Skyler is the clear winner in this situation.

His ability allows him to be used offensively, while the healing factor allows him to be self-sustained in combat. This gives him an edge over his contemporaries in-game.

While Luqueta and Elite Andrew's abilities are not bad per se, they are better off being used as secondary abilities. Using them in conjunction with Skyler's ability will buff the character's defensive capabilities. This will make him a formidable opponent to face in a gunfight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

