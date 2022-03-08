Top 5 common mistakes to avoid in hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Hot-drops in Free Fire MAX are intense combat zones. Players land here with the hope of securing multiple kills during the early game of a match. However, as luck will have it, that's seldom the case.

As soon as they touch the ground in a hot-drop zone, they are met with gunfire. At times, the entire squad is eliminated moments after landing. While this can be credited to bad luck, most of the time, players get eliminated due to mistakes made on their part.

Thankfully, it's easy enough to stop making a few common mistakes and improve the odds of survival. While victory is not assured, at least players won't get killed a few seconds after landing.

Avoid making these mistakes during a hot-drop in Free Fire MAX

5) Landing close to opponents

When landing in a hot-drop zone in Free Fire MAX, players must avoid landing next to other opponents at all costs. If they have Kla's Muay Thai ability, players will be beaten to a pulp within seconds.

To avoid this scenario, players should always land in an empty region within the hot-drop zone. This will give them time to secure supplies and gear up for the fights ahead.

4) Landing in the middle of the hot-drop zone

When looking for a landing spot within the hot-drop zone, players should avoid landing in the center of it. This is the worst possible location to land in and offers no strategic value. On the contrary, it will help players exit the match sooner.

When players land in the middle, they are surrounded by opponents on all sides. They will eventually rotate through the center of the map to move about the hot-drop zone. This puts the player at risk of being spotted and attacked.

3) Engaging opponents at random

While securing kills in a hot-drop zone is one of the main goals, randomly engaging opponents is not a good idea. Players must decide if they have a tactical advantage before opening fire on an enemy.

This is important because if they fail to secure a kill, the enemy will be out for revenge. Furthermore, once a weapon is fired, others in the area will converge on the location in hopes of securing a kill. This makes it harder for the user to rotate to safety and is likely to get pinned down in combat.

2) Moving about in the open

After securing loot and gearing up, players tend to run carefree in the open within the area. This works out well until they are eliminated by a headshot from a well-hidden camper.

While moving in the open is fast, players cannot outrun bullets. To ensure maximum safety, players should always rotate through buildings and other structures in the area. If needed, they should throw smoke grenades and move through the smoke to stay better hidden.

1) Not using silencers to remain hidden while in combat

Shooting from a well-hidden location makes no difference if the shots can be heard. Opponents can use sound and general direction to triangulate and locate the individual shooting.

Fortunately, there is a way to remain hidden even while shooting. All Free Fire MAX players need to do is either find silencer attachments for their weapons or use snipers/marksman rifles while using Rafael.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu