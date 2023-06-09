Top 5 easiest achievements to get in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of Garena's most popular battle royale games for mobile platforms, with millions of players logging in and honing their shooting and survival skills on a daily basis. The title welcomes and accommodates newcomers every day. Early achievements play a vital role in motivating beginners and making them feel like they belong in Free Fire's competitive environment.

Now that Free Fire MAX's OB40 update is live, players are looking to boost achievements and win as many in-game items as they possibly can. This will help them level up quickly and show off their latest winnings, both in regards to items and matches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A detailed list of top 5 easiest achievements to aim for in Free Fire MAX

List of unlockable achievements in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a list of some of the easiest achievements you can get in Free Fire MAX. The tasks to be fulfilled are simple and require little to no practice or grinding. And since the release of the OB40 update, additional content added to the game will make it automatically easier to unlock some of the achievements.

Remember that maximizing your achievements will increase your achievement points, thus allowing you to receive a plethora of rewards such as avatars, banners, emotes, etc.

1) In the Blink of an Eye

In the Blink of an Eye (Image via Garena)

This is one of the easiest achievements you can unlock in Free Fire MAX since it tracks the number of days your account has been active. Here's a breakdown:

365 days since creating your Free Fire account

730 days since creating your Free Fire account

1461 days since creating your Free Fire account

Although you don't have to do anything to complete this, you will have to wait a grueling four years to unlock this achievement.

2) Connect the World

Free Fire MAX isn't just a game where you run around showering your enemies with bullets. It is also a platform for you to meet new people and make friends. The title has facilitated another easy way to earn free rewards, where you are tasked with increasing your list of friends. Here's a breakdown of the achievement:

Have 50 friends

Have 120 friends

Have 200 friends (Well-Connected)

3) Wander No More

This is by far the easiest achievement you can possibly achieve in Free Fire MAX as your only objective is to join a Guild. These are basically teams created by a group of players with similar interests and if you are a beginner, you can send a request to join one. Successfully joining one will entitle you to some Guild rewards and automatically unlock the Wander No More achievement.

4) I'm Full of Characters

Free Fire MAX offers a variety of characters that players can choose, and they all come with their own unique designs and abilities that will help in battle royale and ranked matches. They can either be unlocked by spending in-game currency such as diamonds or FF Tokens, by winning more matches and leveling up, or by participating in events.

You will unlock this achievement by consistently adding more characters to your roster. Here's a breakdown:

Own 10 characters

Own 30 characters

Own 50 characters (Title – Polymath)

5) A Benevolent Heart

This is also one of the easiest achievements you can unlock in the game as your team spirit is put to the test here. Your actions play a major role in guiding your squad to victory. Being your team's guardian angel and reviving them when needed will contribute towards achieving A Benevolent Heart.

Here's a breakdown of the achievement:

Successfully revive 15 teammates

Successfully revive 35 teammates

Successfully revive 100 teammates (Title – Resurrector)

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

