What's the best character ability for winning Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

Factory Challenge is perhaps one of Free Fire's most satisfying custom battles. It is beyond intriguing to watch 50 players land in a tiny area to duke it out for supremacy. Though things tend to get chaotic, it's entertaining nevertheless.

Players need to be innovative and position themselves correctly for fights to survive this mode. Engaging with more than one opponent at a time will lead to certain death. In addition to tactics and strategies, choosing a good character will help a lot.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These Free Fire characters have amazing abilities that are tailor-made for the Factory Challenge

5) Leon

Leon is one of the newer characters in Free Fire but is no stranger to battle. However, his ability to heal makes him rather unique every time he survives a fight.

Upon surviving combat, the character recovers five HP. Although this may not seem like a lot, it does increase drastically when he's been maxed out. Given his perk, Leon is best used for a hit-and-run fighting style.

4) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the tankiest characters in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows him to self-heal for five HP/second and move 10% faster for five seconds. These buffs make him formidable in close-range combat.

Given that his ability cools down every 45 seconds, users can take the liberty of utilizing it more often in combat. Nevertheless, using DJ Alok aggressively should be avoided. Although he can sustain himself in battle, pushing him beyond his limits will end badly.

3) A124

In close-quarters fighting, A124 can dominate the area with ease. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, can shut down all active abilities, leaving players at a tactical disadvantage for 20 seconds.

In this time frame, the playing field for most characters will be leveled. Without any ability to fall back on, it'll be easier for players to attack and secure a kill. However, with a cooldown time of 100 seconds, they'll have to use this ability sparingly.

2) K

K offers no combat bonuses, but he can sustain himself in battle indefinitely. Using his Master Of All ability, he can effortlessly self-heal and maintain a full HP pool. As long as K has some EP stored, he will be challenging to kill.

Given that he has no combat perks, users will have to use him cautiously. Rushing straight at the enemy will not end well. He has to be strategically placed to make the most of his ability.

1) Kla

When fighting other opponents bare-fisted, Kla is the best choice in Free Fire. His ability, Muay Thai, increases fist damage by 100%. This is very lethal for opponents who have no basic armor.

Once on top of the Factory Roof, Kla can rapidly use this bonus damage to take out competitors. A few good chained attacks will reduce the competition swiftly. However, gamers will have to use a secondary healing ability to keep him alive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer