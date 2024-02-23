RCC vs Nightmare Esports MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Overview, live streams, and more

Nightmare Esports’ match against RCC is the first match of Group C on the opening day of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. The top sixteen MLBB teams are divided into groups of four, and since only the top three from each group will enter the next round, both teams will try to achieve a good start, especially in this group, largely considered the Group of Death.

Blacklist International and Fire Flux Gaming, two leading teams in Group C, will play their match after RCC vs. Nightmare Esports. The winners of these matches will qualify for the next round. However, they will play another match among themselves to decide the top and second spots in the group.

On the other hand, the losers of these matches will face each other in an Elimination Match, where the winner will qualify for the next round. Therefore, slipping at any point in these games will cost the teams greatly.

This article will attempt to provide a complete overview of the RCC vs. Nightmare Esports game based on the team’s roster, head-to-head performances, and recent forms.

RCC vs Nightmare Esports MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

Royal Cybersport Club will begin their MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Journey against Nightmare Esports (Image via Royal Cybersport Club, Nightmare Esports)

RCC, aka the Royal Cybersport Club, is among the top MLBB teams that qualified for the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 by winning the Phygital games. They have shown immense grit, producing amazing results in the past year. The relatively new Russian esports organization has performed incredibly well in some lower-tier competitions in 2023, raising expectations for GoF Kazan 2024.

Nightmare Esports, however, has been on the circuit for quite some time. They have successfully demonstrated their skills by winning the Laos National Championship 2023 – Men, and coming in second in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023 – Mekong Qualifier, M Challenge Cup Mekong Season 2, and more.

However, these teams’ performances in top-tier MLBB tournaments haven’t been particularly exciting. Both competing sides will try to amp up their game in MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-head

The two teams are yet to lock horns in a competitive Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament.

Roster

Despite being new to the circuit, RCC has created a competitive roster. They have players like Castle (EXP Lane), Oneshot (Jungle), Troublemaker (Mid Lane), Wizer (Gold Lane), and Kupie (Roam). They are also bringing a Solist as an EXP Laner substitute.

Nightmare Esports too has an amazing roster to stop the Russian franchise in front of their home crowd. Players like Jvckkk (EXP Lane), 2ez4Lexxy (Jungle), Sosoul (Mid Lane), Khammy (Gold Lane), J4ZBIN (Roam), and Phor, the substitute, are very competitive and can clutch and win games like these easily.

Where to watch and predictions

You can watch the game live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Games of the Future 2024. Tune in on February 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm IST (UTC +8) to catch all the action in the Land of Dawn.

Since both teams will arrive at the stadium with comparatively lesser experience than other teams in the group, it is expected to be an even contest. However, with more experience in playing professional esports tournaments than RCC, Nightmare Esports is expected to snatch away the victory in this fixture.

