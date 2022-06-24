10 best gaming laptops to buy for under $3000 (2022)

The best gaming laptops have everything: portability, performance, and longevity. Today's manufacturers have managed to pack desktop-level components into compact bodies without letting the laptop overheat, which lets them run all the latest games in the highest settings without any hassle.

If you are looking for the absolute best laptop and have the money to spend, there are many options to choose from. This article will list the top 10 laptops to go for that cost less than $3000.

Gaming laptops have a lot of features in the $3000 price range

1) Razer Blade 14 (2021)

The Razer Blade 14 (Image via Razer)

The stylish Razer laptop is packed with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 16GB 4800MHz RAM, which can be upgraded. Users cannot go wrong when buying a Razer product as they're known for their quality and performance.

2) Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 (Image via Lenovo)\

This is a gaming laptop with a 16-inch quad-HD screen that runs at 165Hz at an aspect ratio of 16:10. The laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, and 32 GB RAM that runs at 3200MHz, which is also upgradeable.

3) Alienware m15 R7

Alienware m15 R7 (Image via Alienware)

The Alienware laptop is powered by an Intel 12th generation CPU, the Core i7-12700H, and the games are powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and the RAM is upgradable starting at 16 GB. A unique feature of this laptop is that every key is RGB customizable, giving users a plethora of RGB choices.

4) ASUS ROG Zephyrus M

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M (Image via Amazon)

This is the most portable high-end laptop that is thin and light. It features the RTX 2070 with a 9th gen i7 CPU, and the RAM is upgradable to 32 GB. The laptop has a great battery life which lasts up to eight hours based on usage. Also, the screen is 240Hz, making it ready for competitive games, all while having 6.2mm thin bezels.

5) MSI GS75 Stealth

MSI GS75 Stealth (Image via MSI)

This laptop has a 17.3-inch screen with a 1920x1080 resolution that has a refresh rate of up to 300Hz based on the version selected. The laptop is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, and the GPU packed is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

6) ASUS Predator Helios 300

ASUS Predator Helios 300 (Image via ASUS)

ASUS laptops are packed with the best components, and they didn't miss out on this. It comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, and up to 32 GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM. This has the latest Windows 11 installed and has a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD inside, making boot times super fast and game load times minimal.

7) Dell G15

Dell G15 (Image via Dell)

One of the most stylish laptops on the market is powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 16 GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, which is upgradable. Users can choose between a 165Hz refresh rate screen with 2K resolution or a 240Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution.

8) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (Image via Amazon)

One of the absolute best gaming laptops on the market is packed with top-of-the-line components. The best models can have the CPU upgraded to an Intel Core i9-12900H and the GPU to Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti. It has a 300Hz refresh rate screen with a response time of 3ms, making it one of the best laptops for esports gaming.

9) GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD

GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD (Image via Amazon)

Gigabyte is not the most popular brand for gaming laptops but does have some high-end models. This model is packed with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 H series processor, and the GPU installed is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB. The display installed on this laptop is a 15.6-inch one with a refresh rate of 360Hz.

10) HP Omen 16 (2022)

HP Omen 16 (Image via Amazon)

This gaming laptop has incredible specifications with Intel Core i9-12900H as the processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti powering the games. The screen is equipped with a refresh rate of 165Hz with a 2K resolution, making it suitable for action and competitive games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

