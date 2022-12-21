10 best gifts under $50 you should get this Holiday Sale

The holiday season is the perfect time to pick up fantastic gifts for your loved ones at affordable prices. Gifting options have tremendously increased as new technology drops every year. The tech industry is evergrowing with its wide range of options covering the interests of enthusiasts across the board.

The downside of technology gifting is its high pricing. Manufacturers often bump prices during the regular season, but these are usually scaled down during the holidays. Hence, this is the perfect time to shop for a tech enthusiast. The holiday sale lasts beyond Black Friday, going into the new year. The following section covers a range of gifting options on a budget.

Best tech options under $50 during the 2022 Holiday Sale

1) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release)

Echo Show is a smart display device that helps users perform a variety of activities with convenience. The 2021 edition is right now available for $49.99 on amazon.com. The Echo Show 5 2nd Gen has a built-in camera that helps users control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and much more.

With an Alexa that will follow commands, Echo Show 5 makes for an excellent Holiday present in 2022. From elderly members of the generation to busy adults who often stay out late for work, this particular product can be a practical gift without a doubt, with a price tag of just a little less than $50.

The product can be purchased here.

2) Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K bundle is available for great Holiday deals on Amazon. The Stick comes with a remote and an adapter that helps users plug in and play the device on the go. After setting it up, users can stream over a million TV shows and movies from the comfort of their homes.

However, users must know that subscriptions for specific platforms like Amazon Prime will be necessary. The Fire Stick is a great holiday present that can be purchased for a price of $31.98 currently.

The Fire Stick can be purchased in Amazon's Holiday sale from here.

3) PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - White

For gamers looking for something decent to purchase this Holiday season, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is an excellent option. The controller follows the default, popular Xbox-themed layout and offers a clean design in white.

It can be purchased for a reasonable $26.88 on Amazon, where buyers save $3.11 on the 10% discount deal. The color black is also available to buyers unsatisfied with the color above.

The controller can be purchased here.

4) Electric Portable Space Heater - 1500W

The holidays are an excellent time to pick up a heater. Buyers can consider the Electric Portable Space Heater a home gift as winter lingers for a few more months. The 1500W heater features adjustable PTC fast heating with other features like a remote control.

The heater can be used in the bedroom, desk, or office. It is available for a price of $45.99 on Amazon. The product can be purchased from here.

5) Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard

For casual gamers on PC which are not looking for too heavy and fancy a mechanical keyboard, the Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard on Amazon is a good option. It is a low-profile keyboard that offers silent membrane switches and is also spill-resistant.

The RGB light features a classic green Razer color. With an ergonomic wrist rest attached, the keyboard is an excellent purchase for $39 on the Holiday sale on Amazon.

Gamers and computer enthusiasts can purchase the keyboard here.

6) Blink - Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Blink - Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell has two-way audio and HD video that can operate with Alexa. It can make for a perfect Holiday present for a home with regular guests. Users can answer the doorbell without showing up at the front door immediately.

Moreover, users can also exchange conversations as the device features a two-way audio system. The product is currently available for $34.99 at Best Buy. It can be purchased from here.

7) New bee Headphone Stand Headset Holder

The New Bee Headphone Stand is excellent for gifting youngsters and adults who often have to leave their desks. Offering a clean design and nothing fancy, the headset holder can be purchased for $9.99 on Amazon's sale at a 29% discount.

Buyers save $4.00 on the product, which is a pretty good deal. The headset holder also features an alternative color in black.

The headset holder can be purchased from here.

8) Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

Razer has always excelled at making remarkable gaming products that are fan favorites. The Razer DeahAdder V2 Gaming Mouse is available at a highly cheap price on Amazon's Holiday Season Sale. The mouse can be purchased with a reasonable discount of 53%.

It costs only $32 and is the perfect Holiday season item a gamer can buy right now. The mouse features a 20k DPI Optical sensor and chroma RGB lighting with eight programmable buttons.

It can be purchased here.

9) SteelSeries - QcK Prism Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad with 2-ZOne RGB illumination XL Black

The SteelSeries - QcK Prism Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad is a decent-looking mouse pad for gamers interested in getting a larger space for their mouse. With 2-zone RGB lighting, it also adds to the decorations. It can be purchased for $34.99 on Best Buy right now, where the buyers save $25.

The XL size is the perfect choice for gamers who are into first-person shooter games.

The product is available here.

10) HyperX - SoloCast Wired Cardioid USB Condenser Gaming Microphone

The HyperX SoloCast Wired USB microphone is the best deal for buyers actively using a computer microphone. The product is widely appreciated, with a rating of 4.7 on Best Buy. It can be used for various purposes, from gaming to meetings.

The Holiday sale on Best Buy has listed this product for $34.99, where buyers save $25 on the purchase.

It can be purchased from here.

The products above can be purchased from Amazon and Best Buy with various payment options. While the sale will last till the new year, these would make for excellent 'secret Santa' presents. Stocks are limited till supplies last.

