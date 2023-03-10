10 best GPUs for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will officially be released today, marking a major shift in the overall vibe of Epic Games' popular battle royale title. Since the last-gen update, the game has become far more resource-heavy, which is why gamers may have to spend their money on a powerful GPU to enjoy it completely.

While the game scales extremely well thanks to multiple customizable graphics options and support for upscaling tech, it's best enjoyed in the highest settings with technology like Nanite and Lumen turned on.

This article will go over the best graphics cards to use in the latest season of Fortnite Chapter 4. The list includes everything from budget GPUs to the latest and greatest in the market.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Fortnite Chapter 4 runs impeccably well with the latest graphics cards in the market

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

Over the years, AMD has launched multiple affordable options for 1080p gaming. The cheapest of them all is the RX 6500 XT. Built as the spiritual successor to the RX 5500 XT, which was praised for its value proposition, the 6500 XT offers support for the latest technologies hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and upscaling.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

At just $149, the 6500 XT is the best economical GPU for enjoying modern titles in 1080p with certain compromises. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will run flawlessly at medium settings without too much hassle.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3050 is Nvidia's direct competitor to the RX 6500 XT. This particular GPU is the successor to the GTX 1650, the most popular card on the planet according to the Steam Hardware Survey. As a result, one can expect a solid performance in Fortnite Chapter 4 with this card installed.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

This graphics card was initially launched with a hefty price tag of $299. Currently, the cheapest models start from around $279 on Newegg, allowing gamers on a budget to consider this card.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is among the fastest cards that AMD has launched for 1080p gaming. Thus, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will run flawlessly if this GPU is paired with a capable CPU. In recent times, AMD has offered significant discounts for this card to compete with Nvidia's offerings.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

Fortnite players can expect to push the resolution up to 1440p while playing the neon Japanese cyberpunk-inspired season of Epic Games' battle royale on this card. Although it supports technologies like ray tracing, it's recommended that you keep these settings turned off to get better framerates.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a solid high-end option that can run most modern AAA titles at up to 4K resolution without major performance hiccups. The card was officially launched back in late 2020 as a premium option in the performance-focused 60-class segment.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

However, gamers should expect to spend a pretty penny to enjoy the high-performance standards that these GPUs are capable of in Fortnite Chapter 4. Currently, the cheapest variants are available for around $410 on Newegg, making it costlier than its sub-$400 launch MSRP.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($479)

The Geforce RTX 3070 graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

Although it's been almost two and a half years since its initial launch, the RTX 3070 continues to amaze the community with its solid performance. While the 3070 has been largely outmatched by the latest RTX 4070 Ti from Nvidia, the Ampere variant can run all video games at a stable framerate without major hiccups, with Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 2 being no exception.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

Presently, the 70-class video card can be purchased for around $479 on Newegg. This makes it a solid option under the $500 price tag and a competent GPU for playing the latest games at up to 4K resolution.

6) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via Newegg)

AMD has launched multiple high-performance GPUs for high-resolution and high refresh-rate gaming in the RDNA 2 lineup. The RX 6800 was introduced as a budget competitor for playing the latest titles in 4K. This is why gamers can expect smooth performance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 at 1440p if one prefers high FPS or shift up to 4K for superior visual fidelity.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

The RX 6800 has recently been discounted to $520, making it the most well-balanced card on this list. Gamers can opt for this GPU if they're building a high-performance rig for the latest titles.

7) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

In 2020, Nvidia launched the RTX 3080 10 GB video card as a 4K gaming option. The card is heavily decked out with multiple CUDA cores and RT cores to run every title at high FPS without framerate drops and stutters.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

As expected, the RTX 3080 will cost gamers a fair amount of money. The cheapest models are priced at around $610-620, making it one of the most expensive GPUs to play Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 on this list.

8) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($799.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is Team Red's latest launch and was built to compete with top-tier GPUs such as the RTX 4070 Ti and the 3090 Ti. Considering its significantly lower price tag, it easily beats both of the Nvidia options when it comes to value for money. This makes it the best sub-$1,000 option to play the latest season of Fortnite Chapter 4.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

Although AMD introduced this high-end graphics card for $899, some entry-level options are available for as low as $849 these days.

9) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,399)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

Although the RTX 3090 Ti has already been dethroned by the latest Ada Lovelace and RDNA 3 options as the fastest graphics card on the planet, it continues to impress in the latest titles. Fans can expect to see impressive performances in games like Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 at 4K resolution and 60+ FPS, which should be achievable with a few minor tweaks.

RTX 3090 Ti Graphics unit GA102 Process Size 8 nm RT cores 84 Shaders 10,752 Memory 24GB GDDR6X Base clock 1,560 MHz Boost clock 1,860 MHz Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s Memory clock 21 Gbps TDP 450W

It should be noted that buying the 3090 Ti first-hand can be a poor decision as the card is currently priced at over $1,500 on leading websites like Newegg. However, gamers could potentially find a solid deal for this graphics card in the used market.

10) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($1,699)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is built on the powerful DNA of the 3090 Ti, delivering sky-high framerates in 4K resolution in the latest titles without breaking a sweat. However, in the highest settings of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, we barely logged 60 FPS, thereby proving that Epic Games' battle royale can be especially demanding with all of the settings cranked up. With a few choice tweaks, 120+ FPS is easily achievable in Fortnite.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

Although the Team Green flagship was launched for $1,599, the cheapest models of the card begin from around $1,699 nowadays. As a result, only those building the best-in-class PCs that's worth thousands of dollars should consider this card.

Looking at these numbers, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 can certainly get quite demanding. Fortunately, the game is fairly flexible and fans should be able to get decent framerates with some appropriate tweaking.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes