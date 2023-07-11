10 people you should follow on Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads is a new app by Meta created specifically for connecting with your close friends. It provides a more private and intimate setting for sharing ideas, images, and videos with a select audience. You have full control over who you follow, allowing you to curate a feed of the individuals who truly matter to you.

This article introduces you to ten celebrities you can consider following on Instagram Threads. From inspiring creators to celebrities, these are the accounts that will enrich your Threads feed and make your online interactions more meaningful.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Will Smith and 9 other people to follow on Instagram Threads right now

1) Kim Kardashian (4.3M followers)

Kim Kardashian (Image via Harper's Bazaar)

Celebrated American reality TV star, entrepreneur, and model Kim Kardashian commands immense influence worldwide, with over 360 million followers on Instagram. You may recognize her from the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and flourishing ventures like KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

She currently has around 4.3 million followers and is growing despite not having posted any threads. To delve deeper into Kim Kardashian's journey and engage directly with her, following her on Threads is a must.

2) Selena Gomez (4.2M followers)

Selena Gomez (Image via ELLE)

Selena Gomez is an international superstar with over 425 million followers on Instagram. Her remarkable talents as a singer, actor, and producer have captivated audiences worldwide.

Gomez's Instagram Threads account provides an excellent opportunity to delve deeper into her life. She usually shares exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of her music videos, movies, and insights into her life. Whether you're a devoted Selena Gomez fan or simply curious about her, following her on Threads is essential since it offers a more intimate perspective of her life as an artist.

3) MrBeast (4.1M followers)

MrBeast (Image via Relevant Magazine)

Jimmy "MrBeast" is an acclaimed YouTube personality and philanthropist celebrated for his grand challenges and stunts. He has an impressive following of over 166 million subscribers and stands among the platform's most renowned creators.

MrBeast's Instagram Threads account presents a great avenue to gain deeper insights into his persona. He shares exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from his videos through this platform, offering a unique viewing experience. If you're a devoted MrBeast fan, following his Threads account is necessary.

4) Shakira (3.4M followers)

Shakira (Image via West Observer)

Shakira, the Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, and businesswoman, has sold over 95 million records globally, making her one of the top-selling music artists ever. Renowned for her vibrant fusion of Latin and Middle Eastern music and dynamic live shows, Shakira offers an insightful glimpse into her world through her Instagram Threads account.

She shares her concert videos, music visuals, and updates on Threads, connecting with fans through personal thoughts and upcoming endeavors. For Shakira enthusiasts or those keen to explore her life and accomplishments, following her on Threads is an absolute must.

5) Will Smith (3.2M followers)

Will Smith (Image via wallpaperuse.com)

Will Smith, the multi-talented American actor, rapper, and producer, commands global admiration and boasts an impressive social media following of over 63 million. He is renowned for his memorable roles in classics like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Men in Black, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Despite the controversial incident at the Oscars, where Smith was banned for a decade, his unparalleled success and recent Academy Award win for Best Actor in King Richard speak volumes. Through his Instagram Threads account, fans can gain exclusive access to Smith's latest projects and a glimpse into his extraordinary life.

6) Chris Hemsworth (3.1M followers)

Chris Hemsworth (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor renowned for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has left an unforgettable mark on the entertainment industry. His notable performances extend beyond the superhero realm, including films like The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, and the Extraction series.

Hemsworth is a family man who is interested in fitness and the environment. He is also a brilliant musician with multiple CDs to his name. On Instagram Threads, Hemsworth shares images and videos from his films, as well as personal pictures of his family and friends. Those intrigued by his journey should consider following him on Threads.

7) Mark Zuckerberg (2.7M followers)

Mark Zuckerberg (Image via People)

Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). As a self-taught computer programmer and Harvard University dropout, Zuckerberg's journey inspires many. His Threads account showcases exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of his work at Meta, alongside glimpses into his personal life, including quality time with his family and his passion for fitness and basketball.

His insightful posts also address topics including technology, business, and philanthropy. Following Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram Threads is necessary for those seeking an authentic and insightful connection with this tech titan and global influencer.

8) Gary Vaynerchuk (893K followers)

Gary Vaynerchuk (Image via Entrepreneur)

Gary Vaynerchuk, or GaryVee, is a renowned serial entrepreneur, investor, and social media expert. As the CEO of VaynerX, his Instagram Threads account provides valuable insights into marketing and personal development. Vaynerchuk's no-nonsense approach to business resonates with followers, who gain access to his thoughts on marketing, sales, and social media.

He shares personal experiences that inspire and educate, making him a reliable source of motivation. If you're interested in entrepreneurship or personal growth, following Gary Vaynerchuk on Threads is a must.

9) Marques Brownlee (759K followers)

Marques Brownlee (Image via Y Combinator/Youtube)

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, is a renowned technology reviewer and YouTuber with highly regarded expertise in the field. His Instagram Threads account offers an exclusive glimpse into his life as a tech reviewer and valuable insights into the latest tech trends.

Through engaging videos and photos, Brownlee shares behind-the-scenes moments of testing new products, conducting interviews with tech experts, and discussing the latest tech news. For tech enthusiasts seeking reliable information and captivating content, following Marques Brownlee on Threads is highly recommended.

10) Bill Gates (739K followers)

Bill Gates (Image via Entrepreneur)

Bill Gates is an American entrepreneur, investor, author, and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. He stands among the wealthiest individuals worldwide, with an impressive net worth of around $120 billion.

Following Gates on Instagram Threads allows you to delve deeper into his life and work. He generously shares insights on technology, philanthropy, and global health through his social media.

