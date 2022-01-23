3 best laptops for Fortnite in 2022

Fortnite, along with other Battle Royale games, has risen in popularity over the last half a decade.

Although they are less demanding than modern AAAs, one still needs a pretty decked-out machine to run them on competitive frame rates.

Today we will be listing some of the best laptops to run games like Fortnite, with and without RTX and DLSS.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for gaming

1) CPU and GPU: Fortnite isn't a particularly demanding game, but maintaining competitive frame rates of over 100 requires a good CPU and GPU combo along with at least eight gigs of RAM. Also, for RTX/DLSS, one needs RTX series GPUs from Nvidia.

2) Refresh rate: For competitive games like Fortnite, higher refresh rate screens, i.e., 120hz or above, should be preferred.

3) Resolution: Going too high on the resolution will cost performance. 1080p is the sweet spot for most folks, but if your laptop is equipped with 6 GB or more of VRAM (e.g., RTX 3060/2070 or similar), then 1440p would be a better choice.

4) Screen size: A bigger 16.1 inch or 17.3-inch screen is preferable as it would offer a better viewing experience while making it easier to spot loot and enemies.

5) Cooling: Subpar cooling will thermal-throttle your laptop and deteriorate performance down the line.

Best laptops to enjoy Fortnite

3) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($631)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A sleek thin-and-light laptop with a dedicated GPU, the Zenbook 14 by ASUS is pretty spec'd out for its size and price. The Ryzen 5 4500u, along with the 2GB MX 350 and 8 gigs of RAM, can efficiently run Fortnite at 1080p 60fps on Low-Medium settings.

This is an excellent option for people who travel a lot and want something thin and light that can easily fit in a business meeting and play most games thrown at it.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 2.65 lbs (1.2 Kg)

Get it here.

2) Lenovo Legion 5 15"

Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion 5 15'', with its excellent cooling (dubbed Coolfront 3.0 by Lenovo), can handle long, stressful gaming sessions with ease, without any thermal throttling or overheating.

Nvidia Optimus, a battery-saving feature, is disabled by default meaning the laptop monitor is directly connected to the RTX 3050ti GPU, making short work of most games. The four-zone RGB keyboard adds character and gamer appeal to an otherwise near muted black design.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

Get it here.

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Acer)

The Predator series from the house of Acer is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable brands of gaming laptops. Its latest iteration, the Predator Helios 300 with the latest 30 series RTX GPUs and 11th Generation i5, builds upon that legacy.

With a four-zone RGB keyboard on the front and an illuminated Predator logo on the back, this machine looks and feels like a premium gaming device worthy of the Predator branding.

Along with its efficient cooling and premium and durable build quality, this decked-out machine is pretty much the best you can get for your buck. And while you can go for the higher and beefier RTX 3080 version, the 3060 can run Fortnite at 1080p high-epic settings with RTX on with ease (with DLSS) and still maintain 100+ FPS.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

Get it here.

