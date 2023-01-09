5 amazing laptops showcased at CES 2023

Looking for a power-packed laptop in 2023? The recently concluded CES 2023 showcased several next-generation machines equipped to impress users with their features and high-end performance.

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, concluded on January 8 after a successful three-day run. Major companies and brands showcased their most innovative products slated to be launched soon.

Top brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo took to CES 2023's podium to announce their upcoming products this year. Amidst the revolutionary announcements, some laptops were introduced with more-than-impressive specs and features.

Read on to discover five powerful laptops that were unveiled at CES 2023.

Top five laptops revealed at CES 2023

1) Alienware X14 R2

Price: Starts at $1799

The X14 R2 is powered by the latest Intel Core Raptor Lake mobile processors (8-core Core i5-13420H and the 10-core Core i7-13620H). It also comes with the latest Nvidia RTX 40 GPU as an option.

Despite an iterative design overhaul, the Dell Alienware X14 R2 will feature an increased performance quotient over its predecessor, thanks to massive improvements in the CPU-GPU platform. It was also revealed to be the lightest gaming laptop created to date.

With a 14-inch QHD+ screen that supports up to 165Hz, the X14 R2 is a worthy pick for a premium but portable Alienware gaming device.

2) Asus ProArt Studiobook 16

Price: To be announced

This machine from Asus utilizes glassless 3D technology, letting users experience 3D content without special glasses. The ProArt Studiobook 16 is the world's first 3D OLED laptop, especially suited for content creators and gamers.

The 2023 model sports a 3.2K OLED screen and lenticular lenses that produce captivating 3D visuals with the naked eye.

Powered by the latest Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, the over-achieving NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 64 GB of upgradeable memory, the new ProArt Studiobook 16 is perhaps one of the most creation-friendly and efficient notebooks introduced thus far.

3) Lenovo Thinkbook 16p Gen 4

Price: Starting at $1,349

The Thinkbook 16p Gen 4 features Raptor Lake-H processors up to Intel Core i9, Nvidia Ada RTX 40 series laptop GPUs that go up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 3.2K, 16-inch display, DDR5 RAM, adequate storage options, and an FHD camera.

To top off the base technical specifications, users can utilize extra functionalities thanks to Lenovo's impressive Magic Bay technology. You can attach clip-on accessories to the machine via the magnetic pogo-pin connector strip on the machine's rear panel.

Right now, Lenovo's offering includes three accessories for the Thinkbook 16p Gen 4: a 4K webcam, a 4G LTE hotspot (WAN module), and a 200-lux LED light bar. These can be purchased separately as a bundle with the laptop.

4) Acer Predator Helios 18

Price: Starts at $1699

The Acer Predator Helios 18 ensures no compromise on its display size. Sporting an 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and the latest CPU-GPU combo, this is Acer's most powerful creation for gamers to date.

The Predator Helios 18 offers options between WUXGA (1920×1200) or WQXGA (2560×1600) resolutions and 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates. It can be equipped with the latest Intel Core i9 or i7 HX processor, up to RTX 4000 series GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

5) HP Dragonfly Pro

Price: To be announced

Chromebooks are the answer to portability and power, and the latest ChromeOS-based laptops promise even more than that. Apart from the brilliant 14-inch LCD display with 2560×1600 resolution and 1,200 nits, this premium Chromebook will feature an Intel Core i5-1235U processor and Intel UHD graphics. It also has an 8MP webcam and four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Another unique perspective is the RGB lighting on its keyboard, which could impress gamers. However, the Dragonfly Pro isn't built for hardcore gaming, despite its 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and fairly decent CPU, as integrated graphics can only handle restricted gaming sessions.

