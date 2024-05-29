5 best 240mm liquid coolers (2024)

If you are planning to build a new PC with a Ryzen 9 7950X or 14th Gen 14900K CPU, you need a liquid cooler. These CPUs are beasts in terms of performance. However, their higher heat output can overwhelm an air cooler. Only a liquid cooler can keep the temps under 80° in heavy load. However, not all liquid coolers have the cooling capacity needed by high-performance Ryzen and Intel CPUs.

This article lists some of the best 240mm liquid coolers to get in 2024. These options have tremendous cooling potential and are perfect for high-end CPUs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best 240mm liquid coolers to get in 2024?

You don't necessarily need to get 360mm liquid coolers if you don't plan to do any overclocking. If you want to use your CPUs without OC, 240mm liquid coolers are more than enough.

1) Lian Li Galahad II Trinity 240

Lian Li Galahad II Trinity 240 (Image via Lian Li)

Price: $116

If you want the best cooling performance in the 240mm capacity, the Lian Li Galahad II Trinity 240 is the one to buy. It is available in both White and Black colors. However, the White variant is cheaper than the Black one.

Specifications Details Radiator Dimensions 277.5mm x 119.2mm x 27mm Radiator Material Single-wave Aluminum fins Pump Speed 3200 RPM Base Material Copper Max Cooling Capacity (TDP) 200 - 250W Compatible Socket Intel: LGA 1700 / 1200 / 115x

AMD: AM5 / AM4

Warranty 5 years

However, the Lian Li Galahad II Trinity 240's level of performance comes at the cost of acoustics. The fans can get pretty loud, but Lian Li has provided a switch to toggle between low noise and high performance. The whole point of using a liquid cooler is to have a quieter operation, something many air blower coolers fail to achieve.

Pros

Best cooling performance in the 240mm space.

Its high-speed pump certainly contributed to the cooling potential.

The pricing is decently competitive, considering the performance.

Cons

The noise can become quite loud under full load.

2) Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 (Image via Arctic)

Price: $99.99

The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 has the perfect balance of low noise and high-performance cooling. It can easily tame any beast of a CPU, including Intel's Core i9-14900K. It can handle as much as 270W TDP from the Intel Core i9 under full load.

Specifications Details Radiator Dimensions 277 x 120 x 38 mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Speed 2000 RPM Base Material Copper with m icro-skived-fins Max Cooling Capacity (TDP) 250 - 270W Compatible Socket Intel: LGA 1700 / 1200 / 115x

AMD: AM5 / AM4 Warranty 6 years

Even though it has 240mm capacity, the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240's cooling potential is closer to that of the 360mm liquid coolers from MSI and Deepcool. Its noise levels remain under control, and the fans rarely go to their full speed.

The radiator clearance is the only issue I found worth mentioning. You must check your case's top clearance before buying this product.

Pros

Optimal cooling with near-silent operations.

It can cool as much as 270W TDP under 100% loads.

It has full ARGB LEDs on all of the fans.

Cons

It requires at least 2.5 inches of clearance on both sides.

3) Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 240

Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 240 (Image via Iceberg Thermal Inc.)

Price: $79

The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 240 is the liquid cooler to buy if you want longevity since it has seven years of warranty, the highest on this list. Iceberg Thermal Inc. is pretty confident in its product, and for good reason, considering the performance it delivers.

Specifications Details Radiator Dimensions 277 x 27 x 120 mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Speed 3100 RPM Base Material Copper with micro-channel Max Cooling Capacity (TDP) 237W Compatible Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 1200 / 115X / 2066 / 2011-0 / 2011-3

AMD: AM5 / AM4 / AM3(+) / AM2(+) / FM2(+) / FM1

Warranty 7 years

The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 240 can comfortably handle CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7900X, 7950X, and even Intel's 24-core Core i9-14900K. It has a cooling capacity of 237W, which is enough for such CPUs. It's the most value-for-money product on this list.

Pros

It can cool down 237W of power.

It has an excellent price-to-performance ratio.

It is adorned with RGB LEDs on the fan.

Cons

Availability could be an issue in certain regions.

4) Silverstone IceMyst 240

SilverStone IceMyst 240 (Image via SilverStone)

Price: $93

The Silverstone IceMyst 240 is a decent liquid cooler that offers a level of cooling performance close to the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis. However, the same cannot be said for the noise, which is a bit louder.

Specifications Details Radiator Dimensions 120 x 28 x 277mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Speed 3,100 ±10% RPM Base Material Copper Max Cooling Capacity (TDP) 200 - 240W Compatible Socket Intel: LGA 115X / 1200 / 1700 / 2011 / 2066

AMD socket: AM5 / AM4

Warranty 3 years

However, considering the Silverstone IceMyst 240's price, I believe a little compromise is acceptable. The liquid cooler's performance and its wide availability make up for the noise levels. Moreover, it supports ARGB Gen 2, which allows the fan LEDs to be controlled individually.

Pros

It provides a competitive cooling performance.

It is widely available in multiple regions.

The fan LEDs can be controlled individually.

Cons

The fans can get loud but controllable with tuning.

5) Deepcool Gammaxx L240 V2

Deepcool Gammaxx L240 V2 (Image via Deepcool)

Price: $89.99

The Deepcool Gammaxx L240 V2 provides decent value for money. It offers a superb performance for its price and is compatible with a wide range of CPU sockets.

Specifications Details Radiator Dimensions 282×120×27 mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Speed 2400 RPM±10% Base Material Copper Max Cooling Capacity (TDP) 200W+ Compatible Socket Intel: LGA-2066 / 2011-v3 / 2011 / 1700 / 1200 / 1151 / 1150 / 1155

AMD: AM5 / AM4 Warranty 3 years

When the CPU is not at full load, the fans spin slowly and deliver near-silent operations. However, when the load hits hard, the fans ramp up significantly, and the noise levels increase, but it's not obnoxiously loud.

If you can live with this level of noise, the Deepcool Gammaxx L240 V2 is a great option to keep your CPU cool.

Pros

It has a decent value for money.

It is compatible with a wide range of CPU sockets, so chances are yours is compatible.

It has support for basic RGB LEDs.

Cons

The fans can get loud.

These options are some of the best 240mm liquid coolers to get in 2024. They can cool down 200 - 290W of TDP, so they will easily keep the temps down for any CPU, whether Ryzen or Intel.

Choose a liquid cooler that best suits your needs and budget.

