5 best Samsung Z Fold alternatives (2024)

The Samsung Z Fold has evolved incredibly over the last few years. Samsung refined the quality and form factor of the phone significantly by improving the hinge design, display, build materials, and more. But it might not be for everyone, and such people would like an alternative device. Thankfully, other foldable phones on the market can provide a similar or even better experience.
This article lists the five best Samsung Z Fold 5 alternatives that money can buy in 2024.
NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
List of the best possible alternative foldable phones to Samsung Z Fold
1) Google Pixel Fold
Price: $1,799
The Pixel Fold is Google's first attempt at designing the ultimate foldable experience. Its iconic horizon camera bar design is infamous in the Pixel community. It also features a wider aspect ratio for the two displays to ensure you have no difficulty reaching the top of the screens.
Google used its Tensor G2 chipset in this device, which has enough performance to drive both displays at its native 120 Hz refresh rate. It helps deliver a fluid user experience. Its stock Android experience is also better than what you get with the Samsung Z Fold. The camera performance of Pixel phones was always impressive, and it's the same case here. The photos capture fine details and natural color tones.
Pros:
- The high-resolution foldable display provides a fantastic viewing experience.
- It has stock Android OS, which delivers a smooth user interface.
- Excellent camera performance, especially in photos taken at night.
- The displays have a unique aspect ratio.
Cons:
- The performance is not on par with other flagship smartphones.
2) OnePlus Open
Price: $1,399
The OnePlus Open is another fantastic foldable phone and is perfect for people who prefer larger screens. The two displays have some of the most advanced technologies, including LTPO and Dolby Vision. This makes it even better than the Samsung Z Fold 5.
OnePlus Open display uses LTPO technology to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It delivers a smooth experience despite having an excellent battery life. This foldable phone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and its top-notch performance gives users nothing to complain about.
Pros:
- You can watch Dolby Vision content on this foldable phone.
- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside can all your graphically intensive games.
- It has an excellent battery life, even with heavier usage.
- The camera performance has improved tremendously compared to the OnePlus 11.
Cons:
- It is on the expensive side.
3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Price: $849
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great alternative to the Samsung Z Fold 5. It is a much smaller foldable phone, with a design that resembles a traditional phone when unfolded. The device also features excellent display and camera performance, and the quality of the photos is on par with other foldable phones.
The performance of this device is also impressive, thanks to the flagship chipset powering the phone. It can run anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. Samsung is also on the verge of releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Pros:
- It provides an excellent foldable experience.
- Users who people who prefer small phones will love it.
- There's no noticeable crease when the display unfolds.
- The performance is smooth, and you won't see any lags.
- The camera performance is more than decent.
Cons:
- The battery life is not as good as the Samsung Z Fold 5.
4) Motorola Razr+ 2023
Price: $699
The Motorola Razr+ is a cheaper alternative to other flagship foldable phones on this list. Its main display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, providing a level of fluidity you won't feel in other foldable phones. However, its camera performance is not quite on par with other phones on this list.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which has enough power to run games like Black Desert Mobile, Genshin Impact, and even the newer gaming titles like Wuthering Waves. It also has a decent battery capacity that can run the smartphone all day on a single charge. It is among the best alternatives to Samsung Z Fold phones.
Pros:
- Its high refresh rate of 165Hz delivers an unprecedented level of smoothness.
- With a refresh rate of 144Hz, the cover display also displays a similar level of smoothness.
- The large cover display allows you to use the phone normally without unfolding it.
- It has 30W of turbo fast charging that can recharge the phone to 45% in just 30 minutes.
Cons:
- Its camera performance is not as strong as others on the market.
5) Nuvia Flip 5G
Price: $499
Most foldable smartphones are designed with high-end components, so they have a higher price tag, but this new foldable phone changes that. At a price tag of $499, the Nuvia Flip 5G is the cheapest alternative to Samsung Z Fold phones and has almost everything needed to deliver a solid foldable experience.
It has a 6.9-inch main and a 1.43-inch cover display, with excellent visuals for the price tag. Although the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 powering the smartphone isn't as powerful as the other foldable on this list, it is no slouch. It will run all your apps smoothly without hiccups, and its large battery can keep the smartphone going for a full day.
Pros:
- An OLED display with 120Hz is great at this price point.
- It has all the functionalities that a foldable smartphone should have.
- Its battery life is even better than other foldable phones on this list.
Cons:
- Its gaming performance is not on the same level as other foldable phones.
These are the best Samsung Z Fold 5 alternatives in 2024. The phones on this list come at a variety of price tags, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.
Read more:
- All phones that could play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS (during Beta)
- 5 best phones to play Solo Leveling Arise
- Top 5 PC gamepads in 2024