5 best Samsung Z Fold alternatives (2024)

The Samsung Z Fold has evolved incredibly over the last few years. Samsung refined the quality and form factor of the phone significantly by improving the hinge design, display, build materials, and more. But it might not be for everyone, and such people would like an alternative device. Thankfully, other foldable phones on the market can provide a similar or even better experience.

This article lists the five best Samsung Z Fold 5 alternatives that money can buy in 2024.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best possible alternative foldable phones to Samsung Z Fold

1) Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold (Image via Google)

Price: $1,799

The Pixel Fold is Google's first attempt at designing the ultimate foldable experience. Its iconic horizon camera bar design is infamous in the Pixel community. It also features a wider aspect ratio for the two displays to ensure you have no difficulty reaching the top of the screens.

Specifications Details Display Main display: 7.6-inch Foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 5.8-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate



Chipset Google Tensor G2 RAM & storage Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage Camera 48+10.8+10.8MP rear camera system with 8+9.5MP selfie camera system Battery & charging 4821 mAh battery with 21W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging

Google used its Tensor G2 chipset in this device, which has enough performance to drive both displays at its native 120 Hz refresh rate. It helps deliver a fluid user experience. Its stock Android experience is also better than what you get with the Samsung Z Fold. The camera performance of Pixel phones was always impressive, and it's the same case here. The photos capture fine details and natural color tones.

Pros:

The high-resolution foldable display provides a fantastic viewing experience.

It has stock Android OS, which delivers a smooth user interface.

Excellent camera performance, especially in photos taken at night.

The displays have a unique aspect ratio.

Cons:

The performance is not on par with other flagship smartphones.

2) OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open (Image via OnePlus)

Price: $1,399

The OnePlus Open is another fantastic foldable phone and is perfect for people who prefer larger screens. The two displays have some of the most advanced technologies, including LTPO and Dolby Vision. This makes it even better than the Samsung Z Fold 5.

Specifications Details Display Main display: 7.82-inch Foldable LTPO3 Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 6.31-inch LTPO3 Super Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & storage Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage Camera 48+64+48MP rear camera system with 20+32MP selfie camera system Battery & charging 4805 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging

OnePlus Open display uses LTPO technology to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It delivers a smooth experience despite having an excellent battery life. This foldable phone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and its top-notch performance gives users nothing to complain about.

Pros:

You can watch Dolby Vision content on this foldable phone.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside can all your graphically intensive games.

It has an excellent battery life, even with heavier usage.

The camera performance has improved tremendously compared to the OnePlus 11.

Cons:

It is on the expensive side.

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image via Samsung)

Price: $849

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great alternative to the Samsung Z Fold 5. It is a much smaller foldable phone, with a design that resembles a traditional phone when unfolded. The device also features excellent display and camera performance, and the quality of the photos is on par with other foldable phones.

Specifications Details Display Main display: 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & storage Up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage Camera 12+12MP rear camera system with 10MP selfie camera Battery & charging 3700 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging

The performance of this device is also impressive, thanks to the flagship chipset powering the phone. It can run anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. Samsung is also on the verge of releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Pros:

It provides an excellent foldable experience.

Users who people who prefer small phones will love it.

There's no noticeable crease when the display unfolds.

The performance is smooth, and you won't see any lags.

The camera performance is more than decent.

Cons:

The battery life is not as good as the Samsung Z Fold 5.

4) Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr+ 2023 (Image via Motorola)

Price: $699

The Motorola Razr+ is a cheaper alternative to other flagship foldable phones on this list. Its main display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, providing a level of fluidity you won't feel in other foldable phones. However, its camera performance is not quite on par with other phones on this list.

Specifications Details Display Main display: 6.9-inch Foldable LTPO OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 3.6-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM & storage Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage Camera 12+13MP rear camera system with 32MP selfie camera Battery & charging 3800 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which has enough power to run games like Black Desert Mobile, Genshin Impact, and even the newer gaming titles like Wuthering Waves. It also has a decent battery capacity that can run the smartphone all day on a single charge. It is among the best alternatives to Samsung Z Fold phones.

Pros:

Its high refresh rate of 165Hz delivers an unprecedented level of smoothness.

With a refresh rate of 144Hz, the cover display also displays a similar level of smoothness.

The large cover display allows you to use the phone normally without unfolding it.

It has 30W of turbo fast charging that can recharge the phone to 45% in just 30 minutes.

Cons:

Its camera performance is not as strong as others on the market.

5) Nuvia Flip 5G

nubia Flip 5G (Image via nubia)

Price: $499

Most foldable smartphones are designed with high-end components, so they have a higher price tag, but this new foldable phone changes that. At a price tag of $499, the Nuvia Flip 5G is the cheapest alternative to Samsung Z Fold phones and has almost everything needed to deliver a solid foldable experience.

Specifications Details Display Main display: 6.9-inch Foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 1.43-inch OLED display Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM & storage Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage Camera 50+2MP rear camera system with 16MP selfie camera Battery & charging 4310 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging

It has a 6.9-inch main and a 1.43-inch cover display, with excellent visuals for the price tag. Although the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 powering the smartphone isn't as powerful as the other foldable on this list, it is no slouch. It will run all your apps smoothly without hiccups, and its large battery can keep the smartphone going for a full day.

Pros:

An OLED display with 120Hz is great at this price point.

It has all the functionalities that a foldable smartphone should have.

Its battery life is even better than other foldable phones on this list.

Cons:

Its gaming performance is not on the same level as other foldable phones.

These are the best Samsung Z Fold 5 alternatives in 2024. The phones on this list come at a variety of price tags, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

