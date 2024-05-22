Wuthering Waves, a new anime-style game, has surprised many users with its open-world action RPG gameplay. Its graphics are just as impressive as its gameplay, so it requires a decent level of GPU performance. But if you want to play the game at 120 FPS, it requires an even more powerful GPU performance that very few chipsets have.

In this article, we have listed all the phones that can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of all phones that play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS

Android phones

Xiaomi 13 Ultra (Image via Xiaomi)

Powerful chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek have been pushing the boundaries of Android gaming further than ever. Many Android phones can now play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS, including Samsung, OnePlus, ROG, and Motorola phones.

Here are all the Android phones capable of playing play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS:

ASUS

Zenfone 10

Zenfone 11 Ultra

iQOO

iQOO 11 and 11 Pro

iQOO 12 and 12 Pro

iQOO Neo 8 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 and 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9S Pro

Motorola

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

OnePlus

OnePlus 11

Oneplus 12

Oneplus 12R

OnePlus Open

Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro

Redmi

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro

ROG

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Vivo

Vivo X100

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13,13 Pro and 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro and 14 Ultra

iPhones

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image via Unsplash/Sophia Stark)

iPhones have some of the best chipsets in the world, and they have enough GPU performance to run Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS. But iPhones with older chipsets cannot play this game at 120 FPS, so they are excluded from this list. Here are all the iPhones that can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS:

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to Play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS

Wuthering Waves mobile settings menu (Image via Panic/YouTube)

If your device is supported and is on the list above, you can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS. All you need to do is enable 120 FPS in the settings, and the game will start running at 120 FPS. Playing the game at 120 FPS increases the visual fluidity, and the animations appear even smoother. So, if you have a supported phone, you must play this game at 120 FPS.

Here's how to enable and play 120 FPS on a supported phone:

Start the game and tap on the game's settings menu button. Tap on the graphics setting button. Select 120 FPS from the Frame Rate option. The 120 FPS option could be missing if your device isn't supported yet. Close the settings menu, and the game should run at 120 FPS.

