Wuthering Waves, a new anime-style game, has surprised many users with its open-world action RPG gameplay. Its graphics are just as impressive as its gameplay, so it requires a decent level of GPU performance. But if you want to play the game at 120 FPS, it requires an even more powerful GPU performance that very few chipsets have.
In this article, we have listed all the phones that can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS.
NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
List of all phones that play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS
Android phones
Powerful chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek have been pushing the boundaries of Android gaming further than ever. Many Android phones can now play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS, including Samsung, OnePlus, ROG, and Motorola phones.
Here are all the Android phones capable of playing play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS:
ASUS
- Zenfone 10
- Zenfone 11 Ultra
iQOO
- iQOO 11 and 11 Pro
- iQOO 12 and 12 Pro
- iQOO Neo 8 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9 and 9 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9S Pro
Motorola
- Motorola Edge+ 2023
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
OnePlus
- OnePlus 11
- Oneplus 12
- Oneplus 12R
- OnePlus Open
Realme
- Realme GT 5 Pro
Redmi
- Redmi K60 Pro
- Redmi K60 Ultra
- Redmi K70
- Redmi K70 Pro
ROG
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 8
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Vivo
- Vivo X100
- Vivo X100 Pro
- Vivo X Fold 3
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 13,13 Pro and 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro and 14 Ultra
iPhones
iPhones have some of the best chipsets in the world, and they have enough GPU performance to run Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS. But iPhones with older chipsets cannot play this game at 120 FPS, so they are excluded from this list. Here are all the iPhones that can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS:
- iPhone SE (2022)
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
How to Play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS
If your device is supported and is on the list above, you can play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS. All you need to do is enable 120 FPS in the settings, and the game will start running at 120 FPS. Playing the game at 120 FPS increases the visual fluidity, and the animations appear even smoother. So, if you have a supported phone, you must play this game at 120 FPS.
Here's how to enable and play 120 FPS on a supported phone:
- Start the game and tap on the game's settings menu button.
- Tap on the graphics setting button.
- Select 120 FPS from the Frame Rate option. The 120 FPS option could be missing if your device isn't supported yet.
- Close the settings menu, and the game should run at 120 FPS.
