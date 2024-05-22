Wuthering Waves has interested many gamers ever since the first trailer was released. The game packs stunning visuals that are best played at a 90 Hz refresh rate. However, you must ensure your phone has the capability to do so. To play the game at a 90 Hz refresh rate, the game must deliver 90 FPS. Thus, only phones with powerful chipsets are capable of playing it at 90 FPS.

In this article, we list all the known phones that can play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of all phones that play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS

Android Phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image via Unsplash/Evgeny Opanasenko)

Gone are the days when a select few Android phones could play games at 90 FPS. Now, many can support games with high refresh rates. This list includes devices from some major brands that can run Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS.

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

Oneplus 12

Oneplus 12R

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, except Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later

iQOO

iQOO 10 and 10 Pro

iQOO 11 and 11 Pro

iQOO 12 and 12 Pro

iQOO Z9 Turbo

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 8 and 8 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 and 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9S Pro

Nothing

Nothing Phone (2)

Motorola

Motorola Razr 2023/Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023/Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro and 14 Ultra

Poco

Poco F5 Pro

Redmi

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi Turbo 3

ROG

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

ROG Phone 6D

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Pro

iPhones

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (Image via Unsplash/Vanja Matijevic)

iPhones feature some of the most powerful SOCs, but 90 FPS support is not possible on older models. Only a few select iPhones can play the game at 90 FPS. The cheapest iPhone to support playing Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS is the iPhone SE (2022).

Here are all the iPhones that can play the game at 90 FPS:

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to Play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS

To play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS, you will need to go to the settings menu, provided your device is on the list of support mobile phones. Otherwise, you may not find the option for 90 FPS from the settings.

If your device supports the game, follow these steps:

Launch the game and go to its settings menu. Tap on Graphics settings. Look for the Frame Rate option and tap on it. Select the 90 FPS settings from the list. Now, close the settings menu, and the game should run at 90 FPS.