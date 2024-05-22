Wuthering Waves has interested many gamers ever since the first trailer was released. The game packs stunning visuals that are best played at a 90 Hz refresh rate. However, you must ensure your phone has the capability to do so. To play the game at a 90 Hz refresh rate, the game must deliver 90 FPS. Thus, only phones with powerful chipsets are capable of playing it at 90 FPS.
In this article, we list all the known phones that can play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS.
NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
List of all phones that play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS
Android Phones
Gone are the days when a select few Android phones could play games at 90 FPS. Now, many can support games with high refresh rates. This list includes devices from some major brands that can run Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS.
OnePlus
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- Oneplus 12
- Oneplus 12R
Samsung Galaxy
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series, except Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later
iQOO
- iQOO 10 and 10 Pro
- iQOO 11 and 11 Pro
- iQOO 12 and 12 Pro
- iQOO Z9 Turbo
- iQOO Neo 7 Pro
- iQOO Neo 8 and 8 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9 and 9 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9S Pro
Nothing
- Nothing Phone (2)
Motorola
- Motorola Razr 2023/Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ 2023/Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Edge+ 2023
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro and 14 Ultra
Poco
- Poco F5 Pro
Redmi
- Redmi K60
- Redmi K60 Pro
- Redmi K60 Ultra
- Redmi K70
- Redmi K70 Pro
- Redmi Turbo 3
ROG
- ROG Phone 6
- ROG Phone 6 Pro
- ROG Phone 6D
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 8
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
iPhones
iPhones feature some of the most powerful SOCs, but 90 FPS support is not possible on older models. Only a few select iPhones can play the game at 90 FPS. The cheapest iPhone to support playing Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS is the iPhone SE (2022).
Here are all the iPhones that can play the game at 90 FPS:
- iPhone SE (2022)
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
How to Play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS
To play Wuthering Waves at 90 FPS, you will need to go to the settings menu, provided your device is on the list of support mobile phones. Otherwise, you may not find the option for 90 FPS from the settings.
If your device supports the game, follow these steps:
- Launch the game and go to its settings menu.
- Tap on Graphics settings.
- Look for the Frame Rate option and tap on it.
- Select the 90 FPS settings from the list.
- Now, close the settings menu, and the game should run at 90 FPS.