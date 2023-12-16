5 best 8GB RAM Android phones coming in 2024

The year 2024 is predicted to bring about major changes for the mobile industry, with 8GB RAM being typical for most premium and midrange smartphones. For any mobile OS to operate smoothly, this number is becoming the industry standard for most phone manufacturers. We can anticipate a new age of smartphone experience due to revolutionary technical and design improvements.

Therefore, major smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi are expected to launch smartphones with at least 8GB RAM. So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best upcoming smartphones in 2024 with 8GB RAM.

5 best upcoming smartphones in 2024 with 8GB RAM

1) Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in early 2024, with the base Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus expected to come with 8GB RAM. The first major change could be the use of a titanium frame instead of the regular aluminum found on the Galaxy S23, guaranteeing a strong and upscale design.

Coming to its processor, Exynos may power the worldwide S24 and S24+ variants, although Samsung may also use a proprietary Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in markets like India and China. We can also expect a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Expected specifications Processor Exynos 2400/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.2-inch Full HD 2X Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Camera 50MP Primary50MP Ultrawide12MP Telephoto Battery 4000mAh

2) Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro launched a few weeks back in China, with a global launch expected to happen in the first quarter of 2024. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. In terms of optics, it has a 50MP triple camera setup with a 32MP selfie camera.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is powering the smartphone, which ensures fast and seamless performance. It also has a 4,610 mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.36-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz Camera 50MP Primary50MP Ultrawide50MP Telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom32MP Selfie Battery 4,610mAh 50W wireless charging90W wired

3) Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a is also expected to be announced in the first half of 2024. It should feature the Google Tensor G3 chipset with 8GB RAM. Other than that, we could see a flat 90Hz OLED display and a compact form factor, just like the Google Pixel 7a. The main highlight of this device could be its flagship 50MP primary camera, which has several AI camera features.

Talking about its OS, the smartphone should come with Android 14 right out of the box, with up to five years of OS updates and seven years of security updates. The battery size is still unknown, with Google expected to bundle 33W of wired charging and 18W wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 8a Expected specifications Processor Google Tensor G3 Display 6.2-inch Full HD OLED 90Hz Camera 50MP Primary12MP ultrawide Battery 4400mAh, 33W charging

4) Apple iPhone 16

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 16 series in September 2024, with the base model also expected to come with 8GB RAM instead of the 6GB RAM on the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 should have a screen that is bigger as well, with a 6.3-inch screen size. Apple may also incorporate an under-display FaceID system, doing away with the Dynamic Island features through its pill-shaped notch.

Additionally, the iPhone 16's camera may have ever-higher zoom capabilities, with up to a 5X optical zoom. But the biggest change could be the inclusion of the A17 Pro Bionic chipset on the Apple iPhone 16, which means it will be more battery efficient and powerful with the 3nm chipset.

Apple iPhone 16 Expected specifications Processor Apple A17 Pro Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 90Hz Camera 48MP Primary12MP ultrawide Battery 3649mAh, 20W charging

5) Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a leaks (Image via Dylan Roussel - X)

Nothing is also poised to launch a mid-range smartphone with 8GB RAM in 2024, which could be named the Nothing Phone (2a). According to reliable leaks, the Phone 2a, in contrast to earlier versions, might feature a horizontal twin camera arrangement. There may also only be smaller Glyph lights instead of the transparent back design on the Nothing Phone (2).

Moreover, the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 processor could power this upcoming smartphone. As a result, the Phone (2a) could be the first device from Nothing to include a MediaTek SoC.

Nothing Phone (2a) Expected Specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Display 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz Camera 50MP Primary12MP ultrawide Battery 4500mAh, 33W charging

