5 best 90Hz phones to play Honkai Star Rail

The highly anticipated upcoming 3D game Honkai Star Rail is now available for Android and Apple smartphone preloading. The latest turn-based RPG by miHoYo has gone through several beta testing and is now on schedule for its official release on the 26th of April, enabling all players to enjoy the free-to-play game across many platforms, which also includes PlayStation and PC support.

Due to its expected 3GB game size and reasonable GPU-based processor requirements, you should know the best phones that can efficiently run the game without hiccups. This article lists the best 90Hz refresh rate smartphones which can easily handle Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Google Pixel 7 and 4 other 90Hz Android smartphones to easily play Honkai Star Rail

Here is a list of the five best 90Hz refresh rate supported phones, which can easily play Honkai Star Rail without any lags or stutters:

1) Realme Narzo 30 5G

The first phone on our list is the Realme Narzo 30 5G, an impressive budget smartphone that can play most types of games without any hiccups. It has a DImensity 700 5G chipset and up to 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The 5,000mAh battery on this phone also ensures you can play games for long hours without any issues.

If we talk about its display, it comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 30W fast charging system also tops the battery in about 70 minutes and ensures the phone doesn't get too hot while gaming simultaneously. Honkai Star Rail will also run smoothly on this phone with medium settings enabled.

Device Realme Narzo 30 5G Processor Dimensity 700 SoC Display 6.5-inch 90Hz Full HD LCD Storage Up to 6GGB RAM, 128GB internal storage Battery 5,000mAh Battery, 30W charging

2. OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Next, we have the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, and a lightweight design. The phone is probably best for gamers looking to buy a sub 300$ phone with a compact form factor. The 4500mAh battery on this smartphone can also be topped up within one full hour.

The phone can handle all day-to-day tasks with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset on the smartphone also ensures that you can play Honkai Star Rail in medium to high settings for long hours.

Device OnePlus Nord N20 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC Display 6.43-inch, 90Hz Full HD AMOLED Storage 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Battery 4500mAh battery, 33W charging

3) Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is the lightest smartphone ever. But Xiaomi has still managed to pack in some great features inside this smartphone. It has a gorgeous 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display and an impressive dual speaker setup.

The primary 64MP camera can also click impressive shots. As for the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset can efficiently run Honkai Star Rail in high settings without any issues. So without any worries, you can enjoy the game on this lightweight smartphone.

Device Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC Display 6.55-inch AMOLED 10bit Full HD 90Hz Storage Upto 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage Battery 4250mAh battery, 33W charging

4) Samsung Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is another great mid-ranger from Samsung, which, although it is more than two years old now, still packs in some great features and spec sheets. The phone has a gorgeous 6.5-inches Full HD Super AMOLED Display and recently got the One UI 5 update.

You can easily play the Honkai Star Rail game on this smartphone, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset can efficiently run without hiccups. Overall, this phone will be a treat for most gamers with its gorgeous design and stereo speakers.

Device Samsung Galaxy A52 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Display 6.5 inches, Full HD 90Hz Super AMOLED display Storage Upto 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Battery 4500mAH battery, 25W charging

5) Google Pixel 7

You might always have thought that the Google Pixel series comes with the best cameras on board, with Google neglecting other areas such as gaming. Well, that's certainly not the case with Pixel 7, as the Tensor G2 chipset inside it can handle most games easily and is pretty much battery efficient.

The 90Hz 6.3 inches AMOLED display, with IP68 certification, is also great for outdoor use. This means that you can run any game on it without worrying about external climate conditions. The Honkai Star Rail can also be played with high settings on the Pixel 7.

Device Google Pixel 7 Processor Google Tensor G2 Display 6.3-inch, 90Hz Full HD AMOLED display Storage Upto 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Battery 4355mAh battery, 20W charging

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

