The AMD 7000 series GPUs are the successors of the RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 cards. The graphics card is much more powerful than their last-gen counterparts.

In addition to the massive improvements in performance, the cards beat the RTX 40 series lineup in value proposition and pricing. Thus, they have become the most-selling AMD video cards.

Until now, Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs have been launched in the market. Amazon has multiple video cards at solid price points. The best deals are listed below.

A guide to securing the best AMD 7000 series graphics card deals on Amazon

5) XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT Ultra ($880)

The XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT Ultra (Image via Amazon)

The XFX Speedster MERC310 cards are entry-level offerings from the add-in card manufacturer. The AMD 7000 series variant packs high-quality internals and a beefy heatsink. The GPU is based on a stealthy black and silver design language.

However, the best part about this GPU is that it is available for $880, which makes it $20 cheaper than the card's MSRP. Thus, gamers can opt for this GPU to save money.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU name Navi 31 Shading units 5,376 TMUs 336 ROPs 192 Compute Units 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 2,394 MHz TDP 300W MSRP $899

Buy the XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT on Amazon (for the US and internationally).

4) PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The PowerColor Hellhound RX 7900 XT (Image via Amazon)

The PowerColor Hellhound series packs a bunch of RGB LEDs to light up the gaming rig. The GPU is a high-end design that will take up to three PCIe slots.

Moreover, the GPU is not exceptionally costly. It is listed at $899.99 on Amazon, which makes it as expensive as the suggested retail price for the high-end AMD 7000 series GPU.

Thus, gamers who want to add some extra flare to their system with a ton of RGB can consider this add-in card variant.

Buy the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT on Amazon (for the US and internationally).

3) XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black ($1,049.99)

The XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Image via Amazon)

The XFX Speedster MERC310 is an entry-level variant for the AMD 7000 series GPUs. However, the 7900 XTX offering costs slightly over its suggested price on Amazon.

The GPU is plush with high-quality internals and a stealthy design. It offers good thermal and acoustic performance. Thus, gamers looking for a high-end graphics card can buy this GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU name Navi 31 Shading units 6,144 TMUs 384 ROPs 192 Compute Units 96 RT cores 96 Base clock 1,855 MHz Boost clock 2,499 MHz TDP 355W MSRP $999

Buy the XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX on Amazon (for the US and internationally).

2) PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX ($1,079.99)

The PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Image via Amazon)

The PowerColor Red Devil cards are known for their design language. The add-in card partner has designed a beefy heatsink for the card. It occupies over four slots in any gaming rig.

The AMD 7000 GPU packs a unique design with high-quality fans and a solid thermal dissipation architecture. Moreover, it does not cost a fortune either. The card is listed for $1,079.99 on Amazon, which makes it a sweet deal.

Buy the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX on Amazon (for the US and internationally).

1) Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X ($1,554.74)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X (Image via Amazon)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Vapor-X cards are the flagship option for the AMD 7000 series lineup. The GPU packs the highest-end thermal dissipation architecture that employs a vapor chamber for additional cooling.

Gamers get a minimalist silver-colored card that looks great when paired with any build. The AMD 7000 GPU packs a ton of RGB on both sides, making it stand out from other competitors. The Nitro+ Vapor-X might be the best option in the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series lineup.

Buy the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X on Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

