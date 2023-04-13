5 best AMD CPUs to pair with Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a top-of-the-line GPU that offers great metrics at 4K, with even better performance at 1440p and 1080p, only at a price tag of $599. Although it is mighty, it requires a powerful CPU to reach its full potential. A powerful graphics card is only half the equation for achieving stunning visuals and superior gameplay. A processor is just as crucial in keeping up with the demands of modern games and applications.

The RTX 4070 is a 5888-CUDA core GPU with a 12 GB GDDR6X, 192-bit memory bus, and a boost clock speed of 2475 MHz, which is a perfect fit for gamers. It can run recent AAA titles in 1440p flawlessly, and with the help of third-generation DLSS and ray-tracing from Nvidia, it can also handle 4K gaming.

In this article, we'll explore five AMD CPUs you can pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070 to take your gaming experience to the next level. These processors can deliver outstanding performance, whether you are a casual gamer looking to enhance your gameplay by increasing your framerate or a content creator who needs better rendering capabilities.

5 AMD CPUs that can maximize RTX 4070's potential

Ryzen processors offer exceptional multi-core performance, higher clock speeds, and the latest architecture without denting your wallet, making them the ideal choice for high-end gaming rigs.

Although many options are available in the market, selecting the best CPU can take time and effort. The following listicle will help you narrow your options and choose the best processor to pair with the latest offering from Nvidia, the RTX 4070.

1) AMD Ryzen 5 7600x ($249 on Newegg)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is an excellent option for players who want to build a budget-friendly gaming rig. But being an affordable chip doesn't mean it will limit the performance of RTX 4070 too much. This CPU features six cores and 12 threads, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking.

The base clock speed is 4.7 GHz, but it can be boosted up to 5.3 GHz, providing exceptional performance for modern games. It also contains 38 MB of cache L3 memory, which makes it a solid pair for the RTX 4070.

Specs Ryzen 5 7600x Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz Cache 38 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU

2) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X ($347 on Newegg)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a mid-range CPU that can handle modern games and demanding applications without fail. It features eight cores and 16 threads, all capable of operating at up to 5.4 GHz speeds, making it ideal for multitasking and productivity.

You'll also witness how flawless 1440p gaming can be in the ultra settings for your setup, thanks to its 32 MB of L3 cache.

Specs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 40 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU

Also, by using less power from the PSU, this processor can match the RTX 4070's ability and performance, making it an excellent match for a GPU that's also power-efficient.

3) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ($349 on Newegg)

This top-tier CPU from AMD has 12 cores and 24 threads, making it perfect for high-end gaming and content creation tasks. The Ryzen 9 5900X has a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz, which can go up to 4.8 GHz with a boost. It also has 64MB of cache L3 memory, which helps the CPU during intensive operations.

With 12 cores and 24 threads, this chip delivers flawless performance for all your 4K gaming, streaming, and rendering needs when paired with an RTX 4070.

Specs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Architecture Zen 3 Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 3.7GHz Boost clock 4.8GHz Cache 64MB Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics N/A

4) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X ($438 on Newegg)

The Ryzen 9 7900X is a top-of-the-line CPU from the latest 7000 series. It delivers exceptional performance for 4K/1440p gaming and demanding applications for content creation. This CPU features 12 cores and 24 threads, making it ideal for multitasking and productivity. It packs a base clock speed of 4.7GHz, which can be boosted up to 5.6GHz.

Specs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 4.7GHz Boost clock 5.6GHz Cache 64MB Maximum turbo power (MTP) 170W Integrated graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics

These specifications ensure you can easily pair this CPU with the RTX 4070, and everything will work flawlessly.

5) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($516 on Newegg)

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a mid-range processor with 3D V-caching technology that delivers exceptional performance for gaming and productivity. This CPU features eight cores and 16 threads, with a TDP of 105W, making it ideal for demanding applications and gaming. It also comes with a base clock speed of 3.4GHz, which can be boosted up to 4.5GHz.

Specs Ryzen 7 5800X3D Architecture Zen 3 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 3.4GHz Boost clock 4.5GHz Cache 100MB Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics N/A

The RTX 4070 and this processor can be paired easily, giving flawless performance and a smooth gaming experience in 1440p ultra gaming and even at 4K.

