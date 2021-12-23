5 Best Android Phones To Play Roblox

Due to this ongoing pandemic, the demand for video games, like Roblox, has increased. In recent times, gamers have voiced for applications like Roblox, where they can virtually hang out with their friends.

The best part about Roblox is that anyone can enjoy the game - be it a gamer or a non-gamer. Additionally, Roblox allows players to create their own games with stories and plots.

The best part about Roblox is that it can be accessed via different devices and platforms, like Android and iOS mobile phones, Mac, Windows, and the Xbox One console.

Also, many of Roblox's games can be played in the exact quality it is intended for, regardless of the device that is being used. This is the reason behind the rising popularity of its mobile version.

Quite naturally, one tends to wonder which Android mobile phone would be the best to run Roblox smoothly.

Five great Android mobiles that can run Roblox without any problems

To run Roblox, one just needs a good phone, with a good processor and sufficient RAM. With a decent quality Android mobile phone, all gamers need to start playing Roblox. There they can meet their friends, virtually hang out and have a unique experience of a "one of a kind" world.

5) Google Pixel 5

Brand Google Price $784.50 Specifications 6" Full HD display, Qualcomm[R] Snapdragon[TM] 765G 64-bit Octa Core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM - 128 GB storage

Google Pixel 5 is a phone with a pixel resolution of 1080 x 2340. Its processor, the Snapdragon 765G, might not be the best in the market, but it's still great. Along with this, it also supports up to 90 Hz. It also has a Li-Po 4080 mAh battery. and dual cameras of 12.2 and 16 MP.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a pixel resolution of 1080 x 2400. Due to its high-quality processor, it can run Roblox efficiently. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 that protects it from any damage in cases of accidental falls.

3) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi Mi 11i is one of the best models of the 11 series to play Roblox. It weighs 196 g. Its processor is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 870 processor. It runs on an operating system of MIUI 12. It also has a Li-Po 4520 mAh with a fast-charging property.

Due to these reasons, Xiaomi Mi 11i faces no issues while running Roblox.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $999.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra runs on the operating system of One UI 3.1. It supports dual cameras of 108 and 10 MP. with a battery of Li-Ion 5000 mAh and with fast charging properties, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a decent phone to run Roblox.

Even though some devices of the Galaxy series had some overheating problems, Galaxy S21 Ultra has successfully managed to overcome these problems.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

Being one of the best models of Oneplus, the Oneplus 9 Pro is 197g and comes with a thickness of 8.7mm. Because of its high-quality processor and Octa-core CPU, it runs Roblox flawlessly. It also has a display screen of 6.67 inches, which is very convenient for the user.

Edited by Saman