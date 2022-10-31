5 best Apple products on sale during Halloween 2022

Finding Apple products for sale on Halloween is like finding a needle in a haystack since they are so uncommon. However, keep in mind that many of your favorite Apple devices may be marked down in price during promotions like Halloween, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. For record low prices on AirPods, iPads, Watches, Apple TVs, and more, make sure to mark your calendars for Monday, October 31, Friday, November 25, and Monday, November 28.

Along with offering big discounts on Apple items, other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy also offer up to $500 off iMac desktop computers. During the previous year, the American tech giant ran many campaigns for Halloween offers in collaboration with select carriers, including trade-in offers on older models and free upgrades with qualified trade-ins (or phone plan sign-ups). Of course, customers also received a $150 gift card to the Apple Store.

5 best deals on Apple products for Halloween

From what we've seen, the company has offered select deals on Macbooks and various accessories. Carriers like Verizon and AT&T have also offered special discounts on iPhone models with eligible trade-ins and for customers with unlimited plans, plus free phones when you sign up for a new line with the carrier.

Below are five of the best deals Apple fans can avail of this Halloween season.

1) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $99.99 (37% off)

Apple's second-generation AirPods are by far the most well-liked AirPods on Amazon, with over 533,000 reviews and an average rating of five stars. They are also the most cost-effective, so if you're on a tight budget and only want the essentials (i.e., without noise-canceling or adaptive EQ technology) this Halloween, they will work for you perfectly.

2) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones - $150 ($50 off)

If you're a part of the Apple ecosystem, these Beats headphones are fantastic to buy this Halloween. It offers a fantastic Bluetooth range, an easy time pairing with iPhones and other Apple devices, and at least 20 hours of battery life. However, it's possible that Android users won't have the same battery life.

3) Apple AirPods Pro - $179.99 (28% off)

Apple's Airpods Pro wireless earphones are excellent for portability and are now 28% discounted on Amazon. They were named the finest noise-canceling earbuds available by many reviewers and also received high marks for their superior call and bass quality. Other features of these headphones include sweat-resistant construction and adaptive EQ technology, which automatically adjusts music to your ears.

4) Apple 10.2-Inch iPad - $279.99 (16% off)

Apple's newest iPad model is available at Best Buy for one of the best prices. This model differs from earlier models in that it features a faster CPU, more sophisticated display technology, and a front camera with an ultra-wide angle sensor that follows you around the room if you move while on a video chat. Additionally, it has 64GB of storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. Amazon and Best Buy are offering a $50 discount for Halloween.

5) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) - $1,049 ($150 discount)

Apple debuted a fresh look with its most recent MacBook Air, which is also equipped with the new M2 CPU. It includes a long-lasting battery, sufficient power for daily chores, and a 1080p webcam. A MagSafe connector is also included, so the laptop won't fly off if you trip over the cord.

Although it costs more than its predecessor, this reduction helps to make up for it. Remember that you can only connect this laptop to one external monitor at a time due to the chipset.

