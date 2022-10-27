5 best CPUs for the RTX 4080 graphics card

For a very long time, Nvidia has been the uncontested leader in the GPU market sector, and the gap has only grown since the introduction of the 3000 series.

Due to its price-to-performance ratio, the RTX 3080 from the previous generation was one of the most cherished and admired cards. It was a great choice for those who didn't need extreme levels of performance but still wanted to play games at 4K 60fps.

The recently announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 can accomplish the same feat but more effectively. In terms of gaming, creativity, and productivity, it is more competent, more potent, and more effective than its predecessors.

Prior to the RTX 4080's release on the market, it is crucial to understand which CPUs can unleash the graphics card's full potential.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X, Intel Core i9 12900K, and 3 other great CPUs for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

1) Intel Core i7 12700K ($358.69)

When combined with the RTX 4080, the Intel Core i7 12700K can deliver remarkable performance in 2K gaming. It is excellent for gamers and broadcasters due to its speedy and efficient performance, which can easily handle OBS.

The 20 threads and 12 cores of the Intel Core i7 12700K guarantee high performance. Due to its decent performance and speed, which are made possible by its 3.80 GHz base clock frequency and 5.0 GHz boost clock frequency, the CPU can run a bit hot. However, this can be easily mitigated by adding a cooler.

2) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X ($449.00)

A single core of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X can clock at up to 5.2 GHz and has an eight-core, 16-thread configuration. Its price is $449.00 at launch, which is similar to the Ryzen 7 5800X's original MSRP of $449.

The increased clock rates might push it ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in terms of performance in both apps and gaming. This makes it the fastest eight-core processor currently on the market.

The CPU is an absolute beast and should pair well with Nvidia's RTX 4080. The 5800X provided excellent gaming performance, and as far as we can presume, the 7800X will continue this trend.

3) Intel Core i9 12900K ($499.97)

It is impossible not to mention the Intel Core i9-12900K when talking about strong and effective CPUs on the market today.

The Core i9-12900K from Intel's 12th generation is generally regarded as one of the fastest and finest gaming CPUs for the RTX 4080. It even surpasses the almighty 5950X in raw gaming performance.

The Core i9-12900K is a powerhouse when it comes to demanding multi-threading tasks, which is even better for prospective purchasers. This CPU-GPU combo is foolproof if gamers plan to play high-level titles.

The Core i9-12900K does, however, require an effective cooling solution since it consumes a lot of power even outside of gaming and can be difficult to tame.

4) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X ($548.89)

The Ryzen 9 5950X is a high-end desktop CPU from AMD's Vermeer Series, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads. It is great for the RTX 4080. It was launched on October 8, 2020, and has a 105-watt TDP standard.

The Ryzen 9 5950X has a 3.4 GHz base clock and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.9 GHz for a single core. It can operate at 4.5 GHz even when all 16 cores are engaged.

The Ryzen 9 5950X can easily compete with the Intel Core i9-12900K, Core i9-12900HX, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX in terms of multi-thread performance. This makes it an excellent CPU for high-end gaming rigs and other quick configurations.

The Ryzen 9 5950X surpasses the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming on a consistent basis because of the greatly higher IPC (Instructions Per Cycle). It is perfect for multimedia creators since it excels at streaming and gaming.

5) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X ($699.00)

The Ryzen 9 7950X is AMD's flagship CPU this year and is perfect for the RTX 4080. It boasts the highest base and boost speeds in the series, with an all-core boost frequency that can surpass 5 GHz with adequate cooling and a gigantic boost frequency of 5.70 GHz.

AMD claims that these CPUs are built to operate at high temperatures, adding that operating temperatures around the 95°C threshold are "typical."

The Ryzen 9 7950X delivers improvements on every level. However, its price is high, which means it will raise the platform cost as well.

Poll : 0 votes