5 best expected deals on gaming accessories on Best Buy during Halloween 2022

Halloween is almost here for people to go trick-or-treating, enjoy costume parties, and carve jack-o'-lanterns. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more are helping people stock up on various products.

Moreover, the platforms are expected to list popular items from categories like electronics, furniture, apparel, and more at exciting discounts. In fact, gamers may find this time of the year perfect for grabbing some accessories. This could help enhance their gaming sessions.

It's also a good idea to bear in mind that gaming products often see discounts; however, the offers presented during Halloween are generally better than those that aren't related to a special occasion. This article will list some gaming products expected to see great deals that readers may notice on Best Buy's website.

Best Halloween deals on gaming accessories Best Buy may feature in the next couple of days

1) Corsair RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

Famous gaming accessory brand Corsair is expected to participate in the Halloween festivities by offering its popular items at exciting discounts. One of Corsair's best-selling products, the HS80 Wireless headset may be an excellent grab for video gamers this Halloween. It costs $149.99 without discounts.

The Corsair HS80 is incredibly attractive owing to its RGB lighting and trendy design. It utilizes the power of Dolby Atmos when connected to a PC to provide an immersive gaming experience. Although wireless, the technology, which is engraved in the headset, helps offer detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers.

2) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is known for its ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution, making it a perfect fit for long gaming sessions. It features four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers that players can customize using a Razer application.

Being a highly-personalizable, premium-priced controller, Wolverine V2 Chroma is a perfect candidate for Halloween offers. With an MRP of $149.99, the visually-appealing accessory is expected to be available via Best Buy at an exciting discount in the next few days.

3) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Keyboard

Looking for a reliable mechanical keyboard for your gaming setup? The Corsair K95 Platinum XT may seem pricey but is an iconic and favorite accessory among pro gamers. It's priced at $199 but can be available at a much lower cost on Best Buy this Halloween.

The K95 Platinum XT features an intricate design with dedicated per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge that is extremely customizable. Apart from its vibrant looks, the keyboard offers low noise operation, six programmable macro keys, ultra-fast actuation, admirable durability, and a comfortable palm rest as well. The accessory is definitely a worthy investment for gamers who love the sound of mechanical clicks.

4) Samsung - 980 PRO

A PlayStation 5 owner wouldn't want to miss out on a Halloween offer on the Samsung 980 Pro, featuring a Heat Sink that prevents overheating. It is powered by a PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface, which lets users receive up to twice the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0. The internal SSD storage extension is also compatible with PCs.

Best Buy is expected to offer an attractive deal on the 980 Pro, whose MRP is $299 for the 2TB variant, barring discounts. It's definitely a worthy investment to make, especially if you are running out of storage and planning to play video games large in size.

5) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

If you are looking to buy a racing wheel for an immersive Forza Horizon or Gran Turismo experience, keep an eye on the fan-favorite Logitech G29 Driving Force. This product might see a drop in price from $299 at Best Buy in the next few days.

G29 Driving Force features dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, adjustable floor pedals, and a hand-stitched leather wheel to replicate a true racing and driving experience. The device steering is compatible with PC and PlayStation consoles. If you are looking to grab one for your Xbox console, select the Logitech G920 instead.

Poll : 0 votes