5 best gaming laptops for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, and it has already became a hit among gamers. This title has managed to accumulate a peak player count of 176,285 on Steam alone, with "Very Positive" reviews, which shows how much this game is loved among PC players.

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's system requirements are quite forgiving for desktop PCs, the same can't be said for laptops since they tend to have lower system resources than their desktop counterparts. Therefore, you need a decent laptop with the right system components to play the game smoothly.

In this article, we have presented the best gaming laptops for playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the prices mentioned herein are subject to change.

Explore these laptops for the best performance in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

1) Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080

Alienware M18 R2 (Image via Alienware)

Price: $2799.99 on Amazon

If you want to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at Ultra graphics settings, the Alienware M18 R2 can be a great option. The Nvidia RTX 4080 powering this laptop comes with 12GB VRAM, which is crucial in modern games released in the last two years. Other popular games like Spider-Man 2 also require a lot of VRAM and will run smoothly on this laptop.

Specifications Details Display 18-inch IPS QHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Memory

32GB DDR5

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB memory

Storage 1TB PCIe 4 SSD

Battery 97Wh

The Alienware M18 R2 is equipped with an 18-inch QHD+ display, so any game you play on it will look fantastic. In fact, it's the only laptop on this list with such a large screen. As of this writing, if you purchase this laptop, you will receive a free copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

2) MSI Katana A17 AI gaming laptop with RTX 4070

MSI Katana A17 (Image via MSI)

Price: $1799.99 on Amazon

If you want top-tier performance on a budget, then the MSI Katana A17 AI is the one for you. It has a Ryzen 9 CPU with 64GB of memory and an Nvidia RTX 4070 under $1,800. This card is rarely available, making this laptop an easy choice at this price range.

Specifications Details Display 17.3-inch IPS QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS

Memory

64GB DDR5

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB memory

Storage 2TB PCIe 4 SSD

Battery 53.5Wh

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 requires 100GB storage space, and the MSI Katana A17 AI's two terabytes of SSD can help with that. You won't have to worry about running out of storage anytime soon. The only con of this laptop is the battery, which won't last long without the adapter.

3) ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) gaming laptop with RTX 4070

ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) (Image via ASUS)

Price: $1478.27 on Amazon

Like the MSI Katana A17 AI, the ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) comes with high-end specs, like a Ryzen 9 processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 17.3-inch QHD display, and more, without an exorbitant price tag. This laptop is designed with RGB in mind, so gamers will absolutely love it. The keyboard has full RGB support as well as an RGB strip running at the front of the bottom panel.

Specifications Details Display 17.3-inch IPS QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Memory

16GB DDR5

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB memory

Storage 1TB PCIe 4 SSD

Battery 90Wh

Thanks to the power of the Nvidia RTX 4070 and its features like DLSS, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can run at QHD resolution with 60+ FPS. ASUS also equipped this laptop with a large battery to deliver an excellent portable gaming experience.

4) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4060

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (Image via Acer)

Price: $999.99 on Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is a fantastic 1080p gaming laptop that is currently available for under $1000. It is equipped with a 14-core Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM for optimal performance in productivity applications like Blender, Handbrake, V-Ray, and more.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch IPS FHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i7-13650HX

Memory

16GB DDR5

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB memory

Storage 512GB PCIe 4 SSD

Battery 90Wh

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 also has the Nvidia RTX 4060, which is great for 1080p gaming and comes close to the performance of the desktop RTX 4060. It can easily play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at 1080p with Medium to High graphics settings.

5) Acer Nitro V gaming laptop with RTX 4050

Acer Nitro V (Image via Acer)

Price: $799.99 on Amazon

If you are on an extreme budget, this Acer Nitro V will be among the cheapest gaming laptops you should buy for playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The Nvidia RTX 4050 powering it has enough power to play this game at 1080p. If you want more performance, you can turn on DLSS 4, which is a feature exclusive to the RTX 40 series, like the RTX 4050.

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i5-13420H

Memory

16GB DDR5

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB memory

Storage 512G B PCIe 4 SSD

Battery 57Wh

The Acer Nitro V is also equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and DDR5 memory, which will eliminate stutters from your games and help them run smoothly. It is currently available for only $799.99, which is a pretty good deal considering the kind of performance it delivers.

This concludes the list of the best gaming laptops for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The expensive models may cost more, but they deliver much better performance and more VRAM. They can also play this game at QHD with High graphics settings. However, budget laptops have limited features and graphics performance. Choose one that best suits your needs and budget.

