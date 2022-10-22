5 best gaming laptops to play Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of its grand launch on October 28. The latest installment in the COD series features a massive improvement in visuals, audio, and mechanics compared to past titles. One would definitely require an able machine to render MW2 at its full potential.

Gaming laptops have grown very competent within the past few years. The modern on-the-go machines pack almost the same amount of power as desktop PCs while offering users admirable portability.

Most modern gaming laptops should be able to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and other titles of the same genre, but some models are expected to shine when it comes to narrative-driven first-person shooter experiences.

Here are five best gaming laptops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

5) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 (RTX)

Want an affordable laptop with all the basic gaming-friendly features and support for productivity? The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 series offers a range of products covering every use case possible. It boasts options between modern Intel and AMD processors, as well as Nvidia's GTX and RTX range of video cards.

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 series also offers multiple display size options, fast storage capabilities, a flexible keypad, and more. It's perfect for those on a budget looking to grab a new laptop for Modern Warfare 2.

4) Asus TUF DASH 15 (i7+RTX)

The Asus TUF DASH 15 series of laptops have gained massive attention from the gaming community ever since their launch. The machines belonging to this lineup come with immense gaming horsepower, portability, crystal-clear display options, great speakers, and the most efficient system RAM.

Most of ASUS's gaming products aren't nominally priced, and TUF DASH F15 is no rule-breaker. However, the series has some mid-range builds to offer, which budget-restricted players can check out. One can customize the laptop according to their CPU and GPU needs; it offers options between Intel i5 and i7 12th generation processors and Nvidia RTX video cards. However, for the best gaming experience, users should go for the i7 version with an RTX card.

3) Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060/3070)

Offering a variety of video card options and Intel/AMD processor variants, the Acer Nitro 5 is a beast for video gaming and multitasking. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will definitely run very well on these power-packed machines.

Apart from options in modern processors and GPUs, Acer Nitro 5 also lets users customize the RAM size, display size, and even the battery capacity. For the choices it provides, the Asus Nitro 5 can be considered a budget-friendly gaming laptop — compared to other products on the market — with a myriad of features.

2) Razer Blade 14

If you are a hardcore gamer and are looking to invest in a premium product, Razer Blade 14 is probably the best option for you. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX alongside powerful video cards from the NVIDIA RTX 30 series. It also comes with 16GB of system RAM and 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 features a smaller display when compared to the popular trend. Moreover, the 14" QHD display supports frame rates of up to 165 Hz. The configuration of these machines, in combination with the display, is expected to deliver every frame of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in crisp detail.

1) Lenovo Legion 5(i) Pro (RTX 3060)

Many regard the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro as an absolute gem in the prime segment of gaming laptops. Needless to say, the product line features some of the best-in-class hardware and a ravishing body design and is capable of running Modern Warfare 2 perfectly.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, which is backed by Nvidia Geforce RTX video cards. One can also choose to go for Intel-based processors and a suitable RTX card.

The AMD-powered Legion 5 Pro features beautiful displays of 16" WQXGA displays with up to 165 Hz refresh rates. In the case of Intel, Legion 5 Pro can support a 16" WQHD+ gaming display and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz

