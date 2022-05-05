5 best gaming TVs for Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X, with its extensively powerful hardware, has completely revamped the idea of console gaming. Gone are the days of compromised gaming at 1080p resolution and limitations of 30 to 60 FPS. Xbox Series X now natively supports 4k resolution with up to120 Hz refresh rate on most titles.

Along with the substantial technological gap between the previous generation and current generation consoles, most gamers now have outdated displays that were only suited for the previous generation's limitations. The Xbox Series X ideally should be paired with a 4K TV that natively supports a 120 Hz refresh rate so that gamers can justifiably experience the hardware capability of the console.

A look at the best TVs that you can buy for the Xbox Series X

1) Vizio P-Series Quantum 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV

The Vizio P-Series Quantum 65” is one of the best value TVs for the Xbox Series X. The P-Series is marketed as a gaming-centric model with its 4K 120 Hz and 1 ms response time, supported by the Series X.

The TV also has a built-in AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring super-smooth gameplay by cutting down on screen tearing. The TV is exceptionally well designed and looks stunning with its expansive infinity edge design and sleek finish. The 4K visuals are consistently sharp and bright, thanks to the Vizio IQ Ultra processor.

2) Sony X900H Full Array LED TV

The Sony X900H is an award-winning TV with flawless support for the Xbox Series X. The X900H features A Full Array LED and Dolby Vision for extremely detailed and true-to-life contrast colors.

The X1 chip from Sony does wonders in processing the intricate details sampled by the 4K HDR output of the X900H. The visuals are wrapped up majestically in a minimal design with narrow aluminum bezels that make X900H one of the most immersive screens for gaming on the Xbox Series X.

3) Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

Samsung claims their QN90B is truly a next-gen ready TV display. The QN90B has been designed to give you an edge in performance with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate with the Series X. The TV also has an auto-low latency mode that helps in fast-paced games like Fortnite.

The major advantage with QLED TVs is that there's no chance for burn-ins like OLED TVs. QLED televisions provide the best of both worlds by offering deep blacks and the longevity of traditional LEDs. If you don't pay attention to Gaming HUDs, you should definitely pick a QLED like the Samsung Neo QN90B.

4) LG C1 OLED Smart TV

C1 OLED is a safe bet (Image via LG)

If you are in the market for a 4K 120 Hz OLED TV experience for your precious Xbox Series X, look no further than the LG C1 OLED. LG C1 TV has native support for AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync.

LG has paid a lot of emphasis on AI to reduce reaction times and display a picture with minimal motion blur and no screen tearing. Xbox Series X is a fairly powerful console, almost at the level of the current crop of flagship Nvidia GPUs. Pairing it with a TV such as the LG C1 is a recipe for some breathtaking visuals.

Jon Vali @valismind This is my home-theatre/ console gaming setup!



LG C1 55” OLED

2006 Nintendo Wii over HDMI

Xbox Series X

PlayStation 5

And a Samsung Dolby Atmos Soundbar



I’m thinking of adding some accent lighting/ flare to make it look less boring. But I’m very happy with it :) This is my home-theatre/ console gaming setup! LG C1 55” OLED2006 Nintendo Wii over HDMIXbox Series XPlayStation 5 And a Samsung Dolby Atmos SoundbarI’m thinking of adding some accent lighting/ flare to make it look less boring. But I’m very happy with it :) https://t.co/emVDehs1Na

5) Sony BRAVIA XRA80J OLED Smart TV

Sony says the Bravia XRA80J is the world's first cognitive intelligence TV, but marketing jargon aside, Sony XR provides remarkable picture quality. It's no secret that Sony makes some of the best-looking panels for media consumption, but they've made the sound a priority this time around. It converts most standard audio into 3D surround sound without requiring external speakers. Features like VRR are natively integrated.

For something like the Xbox Series X, it is important that you experience maximum immersion. Sony XRA80J features narrow bezels around the frame, making for a minimalist, no distraction design.

Buy a TV that fits your setup

There's no point in buying an OLED if you have a particularly bright room or if you play a lot of competitive games with static HUD elements capable of causing a burn-in. Similarly, buying an oversized TV can create a subpar experience as well, and if your couch isn't far enough from your TV, the content will not appear sharp. All in all, buy something that meets your requirements and fits your budget. Hype is overrated.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi