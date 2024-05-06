5 best GPUs for Intel Core i7-14700

The Intel Core i7-14700 brings high-end features on a tight budget. It is a slightly underclocked version of the higher-end 14700K. You get the same 20 cores, albeit they operate at slightly lower clock speeds. This does wonders for the power efficiency of the chip — it is rated at just 65W and can go up to 219W under peak load. This means you can get away with a cheaper cooler.

The Core i7-14700 is a versatile chip. You can pair it with a wide range of graphics cards, starting from some budget options to the most powerful in the market. To help you avoid extra confusion, we have listed the ideal options for the processor in this article.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The listing is based on different price ranges.

Multiple high-end GPUs can be paired with Intel Core i7-14700

1) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is designed for 1440p and 4K gaming. (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti isn't the best $400 graphics card in the market. However, suppose you are looking for all Nvidia-specific features, including its more capable DLSS 3 technology with frame generation, better ray tracing, and CUDA, then this is the best option for the Core i7-14700.



Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4,352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 160W

The 4060 Ti is powered by the cut-down AD106 graphics processor. It packs 4,352 CUDA cores and 34 RT cores. Nvidia offers the GPU in two variants: a $400 card with 8 GB VRAM and another $500 card with 16 GB VRAM. We don't think the latter is worth the price at all.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful $400 graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming. You get support for DLSS 3 with frame generation and better ray tracing.

Cons:

At $400, the GPU doesn't deliver the best value for money in its price range. The 4060 Ti isn't much faster than the last-gen 3060 Ti.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($499)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is another superb pair with the Core i7-14700. (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a powerful high-resolution gaming graphics card. At $499, you get performance that beats the 4060 Ti 16 GB by a huge margin. This makes it one of the best options for the Core i7-14700 in the mid-range.



AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3,840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 TDP 263W

The Radeon RX 7800 XT is powered by the Navi 32, a slightly cut-down version of the graphics processors powering the higher-end 7900 XT and 7900 XTX. It packs 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, which futureproofs the card.

In our review, we found the RX 7800 XT to be a powerful GPU for 1440p gaming. It is also quite capable at 4K resolutions.

Pros:

The AMD RX 7800 XT is capable of gaming at 1440p and 4K resolutions. At $499, it is priced quite well.

Cons:

The 7800 XT doesn't bring the best ray tracing performance. FSR 3 is still much worse than DLSS 3.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE ($549)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a high-end GPU launched to compete against the 4070. (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the latest launch from Team Red. The graphics card is a cut-down version of the $899 RX 7900 XT and is launched to compete against the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super. The GPU is fine-tuned for 1440p and 4K gaming, making it one of the best options in the $500-600 range for the Core i7-14700.



AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 5,120 RT cores 80 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 TDP 260W

The GPU is based on the same Navi 31 graphics processor as the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX. You get 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is plenty for high-resolution gaming and will future-proof your rig for some time to come. The graphics card can be a bit power-demanding, however, and is rated at 260W.

Pros:

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a powerful 1440p and 4K gaming GPU. At $549, it is priced quite well.

Cons:

The RX 7900 GRE doesn't have the best ray tracing and upscaling performance in the market.

4) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super ($799)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is launched for premium 1440p and 4K gaming. (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super ranks among the most powerful graphics cards ever launched. It is cut out for 1440p and 4K gaming. Besides, it is also great for productivity work, including professional video editing and game development. The graphics card is quite pricey, however. We don't recommend it unless you are building a high-end rig and have a budget northwards of $1,500 with the Core i7-14700.



Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD103 CUDA cores 8,448 RT cores 66 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X TDP 285W

It utilizes the AD103 graphics processor to its fullest 8,448 CUDA cores and 66 RT cores. The graphics card also has been bumped to 16 GB of GDDR6X video memory to future-proof your rig. This specs bump makes the GPU over 10% faster than the older 4070 Ti, making it one of the most powerful cards you can pair with the Core i7-14700.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is a capable 1440p and 4K gaming graphics card. It packs class-leading ray tracing and upscaling performance.

Cons:

At $799, the 4070 Ti Super is quite costly.

5) Nvidia RTX 4080 Super ($999)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is one of the fastest GPUs. (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is a refresh to the older $1,199 version. The graphics card isn't much faster than the original variant but is $200 cheaper. You get unmatched 4K gaming performance with this card. The best part is it's not bottlenecked by the Core i7-14700. This makes it one of the highest-end GPUs you can pair with the chip.



Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Graphics processor AD102 CUDA cores 10,240 RT cores 80 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X TDP 320W

The RTX 4080 Super maxes out the AD102 graphics processor with mind-numbing 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 RT cores. The video memory remains the same as the older version: 16 GB GDDR6X. This future-proofs your GPU for some time to come. However, it's rated at 320W and will require a high-end power supply.

Pros:

The RTX 4080 Super is one of the best GPUs for 4K gaming. It brings superior ray tracing and upscaling performance as compared to the competition.

Cons:

At $999, the GPU is very expensive.

These GPUs ensure a good balance in your rig when paired with the Core i7-14700. None of them are significantly bottlenecked by the CPU, besides delivering some of the best performance and value for money. This gives you the best bang for your buck.