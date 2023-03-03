5 best graphics cards to get 120 FPS in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie Inc. presented its latest expansion, Destiny 2: Lightfall, on February 28, 2023. It is the second-last installment in the long series of Destiny 2 extended content, where you must fight for the future of Neomuna, a human city in Lightfall based on Neptune.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.



bung.ie/lightfall The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation. The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/4ZM96fntWu

Players get to enjoy the new free roam as they go up against Calus and his army, who intend to overthrow the secret city of Neomuna. In the game's sixth year, Lightfall has introduced a new campaign, gears, maps, and other playable content. Destiny 2 sports a detailed sci-fi world with extravagant weapon effects to produce stylish visuals.

Thus, running the game on your system would require a powerful graphics card to pull the weight. Here are some of the best selections you can get to enjoy Lightfall.

GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and three other GPUs for Destiny 2: Lightfall

Most AAA titles like Destiny 2 fall heavy on graphics thanks to their extensive maps and free-roam features. Combat sequences and weapon animations alone can take up a lot of VRAM, and with more downloadable content lined up for release, the GPU becomes a crucial factor for these games.

1) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Considering that GeForce RTX 4090 is probably the most powerful card on the market, it is easily one of the best GPUs to run Lightfall. With a solid 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a high base clock speed of 2.23GHz, the card can handle all of the game's graphical needs.

You can leave the settings at their highest, even shadows and environment details, and still, draw out framerates above 120 FPS at 4K resolutions. Provided the card is complemented by a decent CPU, the game can sometimes post framerates above 160 FPS.

2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

The GeForce RTX 4080 is right up there with RTX 4090 in terms of processing power. Being one of the highest-end GPUs, these cards remain unfazed by the heavy AAA titles. However, the 40 series is quite expensive and requires complementary hardware to utilize its full potential.

In Destiny 2: Lightfall, even in the highest graphics settings, RTX 4080 will clock decent framerates of 145 FPS or more. The high-paced segments run seamlessly on this card, making it one of the best choices if you have the budget.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD released their Radeon RX 7900 XT in December last year, and it has since been one of the most popular graphics cards on the market. Being one of the upper mid-range GPUs, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is priced competitively compared to the RTX 4080

It comes with 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM with a base clock of 2.0 GHz. The card supports a ton of AMD-supported technologies and is a good choice for gaming GPUs. At high settings in 4k, it provides a decent range of FPS that usually goes beyond 120.

4) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

The GeForce RTX 3080 is a mid-range GPU from NVIDIA that can handle most AAA titles with ease. At its price range, it's one of the best cards on the market and can, at times, outperform some of its superior versions. It packs a base clock of 1.44 GHz on top of a 10 GB GDDR6X VRAM (base variant).

Its 2nd generation ray tracing cores and DLSS upscaling ensures superior gameplay. The GPU makes for a solid choice when it comes to getting high framerates with relatively good graphics. In Destiny 2: Lightfall, we get to see an average of 120 FPS in 4K resolutions and almost no discernable stuttering.

With a little tinkering, this average can be higher for a better gaming experience.

5) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA's 20 series GPUs introduced several improvements over its GTX series. Though the series is relatively old, the RTX 2060 super provides significant performance, even for the latest games. It comes with 8 GB DDR6 memory and 1st gen ray tracing cores. The base speed clocks out at 1.47 GHz and can be boosted to 1.65 GHz.

This GPU will have no issues running Lightfall, though the settings may need customizations to improve FPS. Depending on the desired resolution, you might have to bring down a few of the taxing settings like environment and shadows, especially in player vs player modes.

With the right graphics and resolution settings, the RTX 2060 Super can churn out an average of 120-125 FPS.

The popular Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion is set to have crisp and rich visuals across its entire gameplay. Having the ideal graphics and CPU combo can make a considerable difference to your gaming experience.

With powerful GPUs, you might not need to worry about the settings, but those on a budget might have to look into viable graphics settings when higher FPS is the top priority.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes