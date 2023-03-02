Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end 4K gaming GPUs launched in the last-gen Ampere lineup. They can run almost any AAA title at respectable framerates in high resolution.

With the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, gamers can expect a decent framerate in UHD while playing Destiny 2 Lightfall without sacrificing the visual quality. The game does not pack any temporal upscaling technology like FSR or DLSS, so these cards have to rely on their pure rasterization prowess to run the title.

Like any other AAA game, Destiny 2 Lightfall comes with a ton of graphics settings, and choosing the best options can be difficult. This guide lists the ideal combinations for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti cards.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Destiny 2 Lightfall runs pretty well on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable of running games at 4K. However, gamers looking for a high refresh rate experience need to scale down to 1440p to get triple-digit framerates.

With some tweaks to the graphics settings, Destiny 2 Lightfall runs like a charm on these video cards.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 at 1440p

At 1440p, the following options on the RTX 3080 work best for Destiny 2 Lightfall:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 at 2160p

4K gaming is a bit resource-heavy. However, with the following settings applied, gamers should get a decent framerate:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti at 1440p

Destiny 2 Lightfall runs pretty well on the RTX 3080 Ti at QHD with the following settings applied:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti at 2160p

At 4K UHD, the game runs the best with these settings applied:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Overall, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are among the fastest video cards on the market and cost a fortune for their premium performance. Thus, gamers need not worry about major issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes