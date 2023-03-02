Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end 4K gaming GPUs launched in the last-gen Ampere lineup. They can run almost any AAA title at respectable framerates in high resolution.
With the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, gamers can expect a decent framerate in UHD while playing Destiny 2 Lightfall without sacrificing the visual quality. The game does not pack any temporal upscaling technology like FSR or DLSS, so these cards have to rely on their pure rasterization prowess to run the title.
Like any other AAA game, Destiny 2 Lightfall comes with a ton of graphics settings, and choosing the best options can be difficult. This guide lists the ideal combinations for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti cards.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
Destiny 2 Lightfall runs pretty well on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable of running games at 4K. However, gamers looking for a high refresh rate experience need to scale down to 1440p to get triple-digit framerates.
With some tweaks to the graphics settings, Destiny 2 Lightfall runs like a charm on these video cards.
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 at 1440p
At 1440p, the following options on the RTX 3080 work best for Destiny 2 Lightfall:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 at 2160p
4K gaming is a bit resource-heavy. However, with the following settings applied, gamers should get a decent framerate:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti at 1440p
Destiny 2 Lightfall runs pretty well on the RTX 3080 Ti at QHD with the following settings applied:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti at 2160p
At 4K UHD, the game runs the best with these settings applied:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Overall, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are among the fastest video cards on the market and cost a fortune for their premium performance. Thus, gamers need not worry about major issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
