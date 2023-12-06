5 best graphics cards for Intel Core i5-13500

The Intel Core i5-13500 is a budget alternative to the 13600K and 14600K CPUs. It is slightly faster than the fan-favorite Core i5-13400. With extra cores and better multi-core performance, it remains a solid underdog for those looking to maximize computing prowess without spending a fortune on a setup. Thanks to the improved Raptor Lake architecture, you can expect unparalleled gaming performance with this chip.

The i5-13500 is ideal for both budget and mid-range setups. It is priced at $247 these days, making it barely costlier than the cheaper 13400 chip. The CPU can easily handle some of the most demanding graphics cards in the market, like the RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XT, without a massive bottleneck.

If you have a GPU upgrade in mind, it is recommended that you opt for the more powerful i5-13500. In this story, we list the best graphics cards you can combine the 13500 with.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Intel Core i5-13500 doesn't require the most powerful GPUs for the best performance

1) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 currently sits at the bottom of the crop of the latest RDNA 3 lineup. It is a baseline entry targeted at 1080p gaming with some compromises.

The graphics card is slightly faster than the last-gen RTX 3060 and RX 6600 while maintaining a competitive price tag of $269. It is a fantastic low-cost pair with the i5-13500 while still packing enough horsepower to do some heavy lifting.

AMD RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shaders 2048 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W

The AMD graphics card packs 8 GB of VRAM, which is plenty for 1080p gaming. It is based on the cut-down Navi 33 GPU with 2,048 shader units.

Although it is considerably slower than most GPUs out there, the 7600 is ideal for budget systems built to handle most modern titles. Do note, however, that the card has its share of caveats, like poor ray tracing and AI upscaling performance.

Pros:

At $269, the Radeon RX 7600 is one of the most affordable current-gen GPUs. It supports ray tracing and AI upscaling. With sufficient horsepower, it is enough to play the latest titles at 1080p.

Cons:

The RX 7600 isn't the fastest in terms of rasterization performance. It loses to the Nvidia equivalent, the RTX 4060, big time. AMD FSR is nowhere near as competent as DLSS.

2) Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB ($299)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 continues to be a fantastic budget 1080p gaming card for playing the latest titles. It supports ray tracing and DLSS, making it competent for the most demanding games. Its highlighted feature, however, is the 12 GB of VRAM buffer.

In its range, most graphics cards have 8 GB of video memory. This makes the graphics card a future-proof choice for the i5-13500.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 3584 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 170W

The RTX 3060 has been discounted to less than $300, making it a sweet deal to consider. The graphics card is based on the cut-down GA106 graphics processor and features 3,584 CUDA cores. It is nearly equivalent to the GPU in the PlayStation 5, meaning you can expect it to run the latest titles effectively for some time to come.

Pros:

The RTX 3060 brings competent ray tracing performance and DLSS upscaling on a budget. It pairs 12 GB of VRAM, more than any other card in the sub-$300 range.

Cons:

The GPU is a generation old and has been replaced by more powerful RTX 40 series options.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is Team Green's latest premium 1080p gaming graphics card. It is a fantastic pair with the Core i5-13500. It supports all the latest technologies like ray and path tracing, frame generation, and DLSS 3. This makes it one of the best options for playing the latest games in the market.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6

The 4060 Ti is based on the cut-down AD106 GPU. With 4,352 Ada Lovelace cores, it isn't significantly faster than the last-gen 3060 Ti.

Nvidia has launched both 8 and 16 GB variants of the card for $400 and $500, respectively. We recommend opting for the 8 GB variant for the 13500 because it makes more sense at its price point.

Pros

The graphics card is built for 1080p and 1440p gaming with ray tracing. It supports DLSS 3 and frame generation, which future-proofs the GPU.

Cons

The RTX 4060 Ti isn't much faster than the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti. It is a bit costly at $400.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($549)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a high-performance gaming GPU launched by Team Red. The graphics card has been priced competitively at just $549, making it considerably cheaper than the competition and its last-gen equivalent. This makes it a superb choice for the Core i5-13500.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 CUDA cores 3840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6

The RX 7800 XT is based on the Navi 32 GPU, which, with 3,840 shader units, packs significant gaming horsepower. Moreover, you also get 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory, which makes the card suitable for high resolution. All of this makes it the best GPU in the sub-$600 range.

Pros

The graphics card is a champ at 1440p and 4K gaming. With 16 GB of VRAM, the RX 7800 XT is a future-proof GPU for the i5-13500. The GPU is faster than the competition at $500.

Cons

AMD's FSR is a bit lacking compared to Nvidia's DLSS. Ray tracing and productivity performance isn't the best on the RX 7800 XT.

5) Nvidia RTX 4070 ($599)

The RTX 4070 faces severe competition from the RX 7800 XT, but it does have certain positives. The Nvidia GPU packs superior ray tracing performance and supports DLSS 3 and frame generation, making it a considerable alternative for the Core i5-13500 if you have the extra cash.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 5888 RT cores 46 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X

The graphics card is based on the AD104 GPU and features 5,888 CUDA cores, a significant step down from the higher-tier 4070 Ti.

Despite this, the RTX 4070 is a formidable GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming. These days, you can spot one for slightly less than the introductory MSRP of $600, thereby improving its value proposition.

Pros

The RTX 4070 is superb for 1440p and 4K gaming. It supports DLSS 3 and frame generation, which adds extra frames to your games.

Cons

The GPU is quite costly at $600 apiece. The RTX 4070 doesn't have the best price-to-performance ratios in the segment.

In conclusion, the Core i5-13500 doesn't require the best cards like the 4070 and 7800 XT for a well-rounded setup. However, if you want to use something like a 4070 Ti or a 7900 XT, it can handle the GPUs without bottlenecks. This makes it one of the most versatile chips on the market.

With any of the options listed above, gamers can have a decent setup that doesn't cost an arm and a leg and delivers superb performance in the latest titles.