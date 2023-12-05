Will GTA 6 have ray tracing? Possibilities explored

With the recent release of Grand Theft Auto 6's (GTA 6) trailer, gamers are eager to discover the latest features that will be introduced. Importantly, ray tracing technology is one of the most prominent innovations that fans are hoping to see included. Since it has been more than a decade since the launch of GTA 5, expectations for the upcoming game are sky-high. Moreover, technological advancements over the years have given rise to even more possibilities.

The much-awaited Trailer 1 showcases brilliant visuals, but gamers still have much to look forward to as the game promises to offer extensive improvements over previous entries. This piece will thoroughly explore the possibilities of ray tracing being available on the highly anticipated GTA 6.

GTA 6 is expected to feature ray tracing

Rockstar Games has decided to focus their development efforts on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, allowing them to take full advantage of these platforms' advanced processing power, enhanced graphics, and immersive capabilities. With the new visuals revealed in the trailer, GTA 6 will likely feature photorealistic graphics with reflections generated in real-time using ray tracing technology.

There are even rumors that the upcoming game may surpass GTA 5's amazing RT shadows and reflections if newer technology is utilized.

Previously, we witnessed delayed PC releases from Rockstar Games for titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Similarly, the company has shared that the release date for their newest title will be in 2025, but there's no assurance that it'll arrive on PC at the same time.

Therefore, we may expect GTA 6 to grace the PC platform two GPU generations later in 2026 or 2027. There's a strong likelihood that the game will incorporate ray tracing across the multiple platforms it's slated to be released on.

The file size of GTA 6 could be around 100 GB, which means that it is a rather enormous video game. We can expect a top-notch gaming experience in full 4K resolution from this title, so you'll want to use a high-res gaming console and monitor for the optimal visual experience.

Furthermore, SSD storage should allow for faster load times in the title with no sacrifices. A more immersive experience is expected to be made possible with the haptic feedback and 3D audio of the PS5's DualSense controller.

